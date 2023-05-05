MyDubaiPass aims to be top Dubai travel booking site by 2025

In its initial launch, MyDubaiPass will feature over 200 attractions and experiences from the emirate, with plans to add 1,000 plus more experiences, and rentals in the next phases

Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 4:45 PM

53 Takeoffs, the leading travel tech company, has announced the launch of its exclusive digital platform for the Dubai region – MyDubaiPass. The digital first brand is a part of the multi pronged strategy to drive the number of tourists to Dubai and making travel bookings seamless for them. With plans to attract one million customers to Dubai by 2025, MyDubaiPass is all set to disrupt the travel industry in the region by offering a comprehensive platform for booking experiences, attractions, local experiences, restaurants, tour packages, event tickets, yacht and luxury charters in Dubai.

In its initial launch, MyDubaiPass will feature over 200 attractions and experiences from the emirate, with plans to add 1,000 plus more experiences, and rentals in the next phases. Additionally, the platform aims to sell five million+ attraction and experiences tickets by 2025 ushering in a new era for the travel industry as a whole.

With MyDubaiPass, every attraction will be connected seamlessly via API and it focuses on providing users across the globe and especially in the Middle East and Indian subcontinent with a comprehensive range of attraction tickets, activities, local experiences like walking tours, gastronomy experiences, luxury activities, sporting events, concerts, golf and yacht bookings, charter planes services as well as multi day tours across Dubai. This all inclusive platform is a first-of-its-kind, in the market as it offers a comprehensive range of services in Dubai like no other platform.

The platform will initially support 25 languages, eight European languages and five regional languages from India as well. To expand its reach, MyDubaiPass plans to launch in the European and US markets by 2024, supported by an aggressive marketing campaign.

According to the latest data published by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in Dubai, the city's international overnight visitors increased by 97 per cent YoY, reaching 14.36 million in 2022, with the highest number of international guests from India at 1.8 million. With the increasing popularity of Dubai as a tourist destination worldwide, 53 Takeoffs saw an opportunity to cater to the needs of travelers who are looking for a hassle-free experience while booking their experiences. This move is further aimed at tapping into the massive tourism market in Dubai and to leverage 53 Takeoffs, expertise in building robust travel tech platforms and creating immersive experiences while ensuring consistent quality.

Speaking about the launch, Abhishek Daga, co-founder at 53 Takeoffs, said: " We are excited to launch MyDubaiPass, as our first brand under 53Takeoffs. For the last two years we have been building a robust and best in the world technology platform to empower digital first brands under 53TO. MyDubaiPass will provide users with a comprehensive platform to explore and experience Dubai. Most current digital platforms only sell around 25 Dubai attractions but with Dubai having so much to offer, we want to bring all these experiences under one roof. Our aim is to become the largest platform for booking Dubai experiences, and we are confident that we will achieve this goal by 2025."

The website will initially launch with Dubai activities and attraction tickets, local experiences, events tickets and car and yacht rentals with plans to introduce itineraries for Dubai tours soon. Furthermore, it plans to tap into the regional market by launching the website content in different languages, including several Indian languages, Spanish, Italian, German, English, Arabic and more very soon.

"By launching the website in different languages, we hope to tap into the vast potential of this market and expand our customer base, regardless of their language or location. The website's exclusive access to some of the most sought-after experiences in Dubai, along with its user-friendly interface and multiple language options will undoubtedly make it a popular choice for users in the Middle East, India, and beyond," said Abhishek Puri, VP at 53 Takeoffs.