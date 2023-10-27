My Perfumes eyes expansion as global demand for perfumes from UAE soars

The global perfume market is projected to grow from $48.05 billion in 2023 to $69.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.36 per cent during the forecast period

Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 2:35 PM

My Perfumes Group, which is amongst the foremost perfume brands in the UAE, with a strong presence across manufacturing, global distribution, luxury retail, franchise and international licensing, plans to further consolidate its international presence through an enhanced presence at this year’s Beauty World Middle East at World Trade Centre, October 30 to November 1. The fragrance house is exhibiting at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1| B 12.

As a platinum sponsor of the Beauty World Middle East 2023, the UAE based fragrance power-house with a legacy spanning over three decades, has doubled its exhibit presence to tap the growing global demand for perfumes produced in the UAE. My Perfumes Group, with a formidable presence across 90 countries, exports to major perfume markets including North and South America, Canada, MENA, Europe, Russia, Far East and South East Asia. Millions of perfume enthusiasts worldwide love the unique My Perfumes scent signatures.

Mustafa Firoz, managing director, My Perfumes Group, talking about global industry demand and My Perfumes Group’s participation in Beauty World Middle East 2023, said: "We are glad to partner with Beauty World Middle East 2023, as a platinum sponsor. Our enhanced presence at this year’s edition comes on the heels of our tremendous growth in international markets. We have aggressively expanded our global presence over the last few years, driven by a soaring demand for our perfumes and allied products. In the last few years, we have achieved a sustained 30 per cent year-on-year revenue growth from global markets. We are showcasing a whole new range of opulent and ingredient-rich palette of fragrances, innovatively packaged to deliver unique scent experiences for a wider global audience."

“Additionally, we are also showcasing our immersive new-age luxury retail concept My Perfumes Select for franchise and retail partnerships. We have already established a presence in the UAE, India and Oman and plan to expand aggressively. We are also delighted to be recognised as finalists in the 'Home-Grown Brand of the Year' and 'Independent Retailer of the Year' categories at the Beauty World Middle East Awards 2023,” he added.

As per industry reports, the global perfume market is projected to grow from $48.05 billion in 2023 to $69.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.36 per cent during the forecast period while fragrance industry in the Middle East is expected to attain a market value of $4.4 billion by 2027.

Elaborating on the demand for My Perfumes fragrances from global markets, Mustafa said: "Our perfumes are made up of high quality natural ingredients. This makes the perfume experience rich and opulent. Since the absolute extract percentage is high, perfume sillage is exceptional and the perfumes are long lasting. The oriental notes like oud and amber also add depth and a sense of mystique to the perfumes."

"Our sharp focus on quality, strategic partnerships with the best global fragrance houses, state-of-the-art manufacturing, strong R&D, best quality ingredients, team of experts and unwavering commitment to highest standards of internal and statutory protocols have helped My Perfumes Group gain a formidable international reputation, while also contributing to the growing acclaim of Dubai as a hub of quality perfumery. Perfume products from the UAE are coveted for their high quality, high standards of production and natural ingredients,” he explained.

My Perfumes Group has developed many product brands that have attained international acclaim including Arabiyat, Otoori, My Perfumes Select and holds product licensing from international names like Barca, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chupa Chups. The recently launched luxury retail concept of My Perfumes Select has been very well received across the UAE, Oman and India with aggressive expansion plans in the pipeline.