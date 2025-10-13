My Gold Wallet launches UAE’s first gold investment app with in-store physical redemption

My Gold Wallet, powered by Arakkal Gold & Diamonds, has officially launched the UAE’s first gold investment application offering in-store redemption of physical gold. This innovative platform enables users to buy, store, and redeem 24-karat gold and silver starting from Dh100, using live market rates with complete pricing transparency and no hidden fees.

A pioneering feature of My Gold Wallet is its seamless integration between digital investment and physical redemption. Users can securely convert their digital gold holdings into physical assets at any of six Arakkal Gold & Diamonds showrooms across Dubai and Sharjah, or at the dedicated My Gold Wallet Collection Store. An Abu Dhabi showroom is set to open soon, further enhancing accessibility across the Emirates.

Physical redemptions are available starting from 2 grams, with complimentary home delivery offered within Dubai for orders exceeding 50 grams. All gold is securely stored in insured and independently audited vaults under the custodianship of Arakkal Gold & Diamonds, ensuring the highest standards of safety and purity from purchase to collection.

Uniquely, My Gold Wallet is the first investment platform in the UAE that enables users to redeem gold as coins, bars, or customised jewellery directly through Arakkal’s retail outlets. This direct linkage from digital ownership to verified in-hand collection sets a new benchmark for transparency, trust, and user control in the precious metals market.

"Our goal is to democratise gold ownership and make it accessible to everyone in a simple, transparent, and secure way," said Board of Directors of My Gold Wallet. "Whether you're investing for the future, gifting a loved one, or simply want to hold physical gold, we offer the convenience of digital technology backed by real-world reliability."

Tailored for modern, mobile-first investors, the app combines the enduring value of gold with the convenience of digital finance. Users can fund purchases via debit/credit card, bank transfer, or cryptocurrency through Binance Pay, making it accessible to both UAE residents and international investors. Features such as real-time pricing, streamlined redemption workflows, and dedicated customer support are designed to accommodate both novice and experienced investors looking to build long-term savings.

With the launch of silver investment options coming soon, My Gold Wallet is set to offer the same trusted experience to silver buyers. Backed by Arakkal Gold & Diamonds’ longstanding reputation for quality and service, the platform provides a secure, flexible, and rewarding way to transform savings into real, tangible wealth that can be held, gifted, or worn with pride.

For more information, visit www.mygoldwallet.com or download My Gold Wallet from Google Play or the Apple App Store.