MUZICRAGA earns YouTube's golden button within a year, celebrating 1 million subscribers

In an impressive milestone, MUZICRAGA, the culturally resonant music channel, has achieved the YouTube Golden Button for reaching one million subscribers. This achievement, coming just a year after the channel received its silver button, highlights MUZICRAGA’s rapid growth and the widespread appeal of its unique blend of Indian and international music.









Rashmi M Agrawal, founder, MUZICRAGA, expressed heartfelt gratitude as she accepted the golden button, recognising it as a symbol of the community’s shared love for global music. Reflecting on the channel’s growth, Agrawal remarked: “This milestone is a testament to the power of music to transcend borders. It’s inspiring to see how our content resonates across cultures.”

The journey to this landmark was bolstered by several chart-topping releases, including the recent track “Ramraja”, featuring the voice of renowned singer Shaan. The song’s debut earlier in October stirred enthusiasm among fans, blending spiritual and melodic elements that captured the channel’s essence of cross-cultural appeal. Other notable releases include the hit single “Gharwalon” by Agrawal and Shahid Mallya, which quickly gained traction with its relatable lyrics and rich vocals. Collaborations with international artists and Indian celebrities continue to fuel the channel’s popularity, drawing a diverse audience to MUZICRAGA’s eclectic soundscape.

As MUZICRAGA looks forward to more milestones, Agrawal reaffirms her commitment to nurturing new talent, offering emerging artists a platform to share their music with a global audience. The Golden Button stands as a proud symbol of MUZICRAGA’s journey, resonating with music lovers worldwide and setting the stage for future collaborations and creative expressions.