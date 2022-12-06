MuzArts and M Premiere to present superstar Svetlana Zakharova at the Dubai Opera in January 2023

Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 10:23 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 10:25 AM

Internationally renowned ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, the Bolshoi’s prima and the first and only Russian Etoile at Teatro alla Scala is famous for thrilling audiences and critics all over the world with her formidable technique and her sparkling dramatic interpretation of classical and contemporary roles.

A towering figure in the 21st-century ballet, Zakharova comes to the Dubai Opera in January with MODANSE, a double bill produced by MuzArts. She will be joined onstage by a star-studded cast of dancers from the Bolshoi Ballet, including Mikhail Lobukhin, Vaycheslav Lopatin, Denis Savin, Artemy Belyakov, Anastasia Stashkevich and Ana Turazashvili.

The night will open with a ballet Come Un Respiro (Like a Breath) by Italian choreographer Mauro Bigonzetti, created specifically for Svetlana Zakharova. The musical basis of the performance is formed from various pieces by George Frideric Handel. Incidentally, the Baroque period is present not only in the music but also in dance choreography emphasised by stylish and daring costumes, designed exclusively for the ballet by Helena de Medeiros.

The second part of the performance will feature a tribute to the legend of fashion Mademoiselle Coco Chanel. Ballet Gabrielle Chanel is the collaboration between choreographer Yury Possokhov, composer Ilya Demutsky and Alexei Frandetti; who created the libretto and acted as director.

Chanel Fashion House studio, headed by artistic director Virginie Viard, has created more than 80 costumes specifically for Gabrielle Chanel ballet.

The performance narrates Chanel’s journey from an obscure provincial singer to head of one of the most influential fashion houses — a journey that forever overturned the world of 20th-century fashion. Chanel was inspired by the movement dance, as a metaphor for freedom, as a language and as an expression of beauty. She had fruitful collaborations with the greatest artists and choreographers of her time. She supported Sergei Diaghilev, founder, Ballets Russes, who revolutionised the art of dance to re-stage The Rite of Spring in 1920. She also designed costumes for both Le Train Bleu in 1924 and Apollon Musagete in 1929 in Paris.

Tickets starts from Dh349 are on sale now at www.dubaiopera.com, +971 508702674.