Musaad Al Harthi shares the importance of Vipassana in daily lives
Musaad Al Harthi is from Saudi Arabia, living abroad for almost last 10 years since 2012. Since childhood, he has been thinking and always looking to understand the deep meaning behind everything. And during his travels, he has been searching consistently to achieve peace in his life while he was pursuing his master's degree at the university. He heard about Vipassana meditation from a friend, and since then, he decided to go on the Vipassana journey and deep into the technique to see if it can be what he has been looking for all the past years. After his first retreat, he came out as another human being, full of peace and happiness. Since then, he spent over 100 days meditating in silence. He travelled to over 5 countries learning, teaching and mastering the technique. Now, he has devoted his life to take this technique to the young Saudis who never had the chance to experience what he did experience.
What does Vipassana mean?
Vipassana, which means to see things as they really are. This non-sectarian technique aims for the total eradication of mental impurities and the resultant highest happiness of full liberation.
What can Vipassana meditation do for people in their lives?
It is a self-transformation through observation of the body's sensations on the physical level. It focuses on the interconnection between mind and body deeply. And, that can be experienced by disciplining attention to physical sensations that for the life of the body. These body sensations are continuously interconnected with each other and condition the life of the mind. This self-exploratory journey to the root of mind and body dissolves mental impurities, resulting in a balanced mind full of love and compassion.
Who needs Vipassana meditation?
Vipassana is for those who are looking to live life with a balanced and disciplined mind regardless of the ups and downs of life. It helps eradicate the need to react to every situation accrue and rather one can just observe and let it pass while keeping mental balance and peace.
When Vipassana is needed?
Everyone should give it a take, Vipassana is a mental gym as we have a physical gym. The same applies to meditation but those who need it most, are the people who have accumulated such negative experiences in their lives and want to eradicate all the impurities that come with that negative experiences.
Do I have to be a Buddhist to practice Vipassana?
Absolutely not, Vipassana as I explained is an exercise, it is a mental exercise and no need to add to it any religious practices.
Is Vipassana meditation difficult to practice?
Vipassana is easy to explain and hard to practice. It needs hard and serious work. It needs to be consistent for full 10 days to give a chance to go deep in the mind and purify it and that needs a good amount of discipline, for someone who is serious about learning the technique it shouldn't be hard.
