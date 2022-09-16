Mundo Crypto wins ‘Crypto Entrepreneur of the Year' award

Mundo Crypto, Spain's largest cryptocurrency training academy and the third largest in Europe, announced that it has received the prestigious 'Crypto Entrepreneur of the Year' award at the 'Leaders in Fintech Awards 2022' presented by Entrepreneur Middle East. The event turned out to be a phenomenal evening, one which paid tribute to entrepreneurs and corporations shaping the future of the fintech industry.

Mani Thawani, founder at Mundo Crypto, has become the first Spanish national to receive a crypto-technological award in the Middle East. This award recognises personalities either from the private or public sector — those who have led initiatives with a significant impact in the emerging market of the crypto and blockchain industry, as well as in the financial technology ecosystem in the field of cryptocurrencies.

The 'invitation only' event was held at Sofitel Dubai, The Palm, by Entrepreneur magazine, which distinguishes every year professionals who drive the future of financial technology in the Middle East with innovative fintech solutions, digital banks, e-gov services, insurtech solutions, instrumental e-payment solutions, instalment plan platforms and other remarkable uses of cutting-edge technology. The event was attended by the leaders of the region's fintech sector, visionaries, CEOs and founders of accomplished and innovative global brands.

“Dubai has welcomed both me and my team and is being key in the strategic expansion that we are carrying out from Mundo Crypto. I am very grateful to receive this award in this country that is so important for the industry, where I feel like another citizen. In addition, I am very proud to be the first Spaniard to receive it”, Thawani highlighted in his speech upon receiving the award.

Mundo Crypto began as an online academy, and because of Thawani's experience in the online education industry, the company drastically became the number one online crypto academy for the Spanish-speaking market, generating more than $20 million in training courses by 2021. Thawani said: " I felt compelled to make a change because Mundo Crypto was created with the intention of evolving and becoming a key component of mass adoption."

Today, Thawani's goal for Mundo Crypto is clear and measurable —to educate 20 million people in blockchain and crypto for free. "The expansion of this business must allow present and future generations to benefit from a more equitable and decentralised economy, built on the notion of freedom in its broadest sense," Thawani added.

The Mundo Crypto team currently has over 150 employees spread throughout offices in Canary Islands, Madrid, and Dubai, with one of their most recent undertakings being Mundo Crypto News, which has been envisioned as 'The first completely decentralised media outlet' that delivers the most up-to-date cryptocurrency news. Meanwhile, Mundo Crypto's educational platform on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is evolving into a decentralised metaverse to cater for learners seeking a more immersive experience. Learners can use their virtual reality (VR) glasses to enter the metaverse with hyper-realistic avatars and chat with other students.

Just last month, Mundo Crypto hosted the world's most significant event on cryptocurrencies and set a new record by having more than 7,000 attendees as the biggest event in Spain for the industry. But that's not all for this prestigious Fintech company, Thawani states that, "By 2023, our mid-term goal is to educate five million individuals globally, becoming the world's largest crypto community, and having the metaverse servers ready for this community's massive adoption."

Mundo Crypto is building the world's greatest crypto community. With over 200,000 people, the company is the largest Spanish-speaking crypto community, and starting to expand into additional languages this year. Mundo Crypto has a significant advantage over the competition in this area, because most of the competitors focus on creating their products, and lack a community. Due to the team's expertise, they can devote over 60 per cent of efforts on building a greater community, while also creating their products. The community is what they treasure the most.