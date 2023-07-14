Mumbai Samachar enters its momentous 202nd year

Mumbai Samachar has played a pivotal role in bearing news through vernacular crowd, being a synonym of truth and values and making it an integral part of the community

Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 11:44 AM

As Mumbai Samachar, the esteemed Gujarati newspaper, completes its momentous 202nd year, preparations are underway for the highly anticipated Mumbai Samachar Global Gujarati Icon Awards —2023 organised by a dedicated team consisting of Nilesh Dave, editor in chief at Mumbai Samachar, Dushyant Soni, Amit Soni, Sonal Rawal, Ashish Patel, and Jitendra Mehta. The grand award show will take place in Dubai on July 16.

The upcoming event will bring together renowned personalities from various domains, including business, literature, entertainment, and social work. It will also serve as an ideal platform to acknowledge the exceptional accomplishments of individuals who have made Gujaratis around the world proud through their dedication and remarkable achievements. The Mumbai Samachar Awards — 2023 is a testament to the unity, talent, and remarkable achievements of the Gujarati community. It showcases their unwavering spirit, inspiring generations to come.

The Mumbai Samachar Global Gujarati Icon Awards — 2023 is not just a tribute to the accomplishments of these remarkable individuals, but also a celebration of the newspaper’s rich legacy of 202 years. Mumbai Samachar has played a pivotal role in bearing news through vernacular crowd, being a synonym of truth and values and making it an integral part of the community.