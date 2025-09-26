MultiShades introduces cutting-edge European industrial slides to the UAE market

MultiShades has announced the introduction of advanced European-engineered industrial slides to the UAE market, strengthening its role in supporting the region’s growing construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors.

The UAE has seen continued expansion across residential, commercial, and industrial projects, driven by Vision 2030 and nationwide investment in sustainable and innovative development. As demand increases for durable, high-quality components, MultiShades is working to bring internationally recognized solutions to local industries.

“Our objective is to bridge the gap between global engineering excellence and UAE market needs,” said a spokesperson for MultiShades. “By making proven European components more accessible, we are enabling contractors, manufacturers, and developers to achieve better reliability and efficiency in their projects.”

Among the newly introduced offerings are Chambrelan heavy-duty telescopic slides, renowned for their performance in demanding applications such as industrial machinery, transport systems, and architectural installations. These precision-engineered slides are designed to withstand intensive use while maintaining smooth operation, making them an essential choice for projects where durability and efficiency are critical.

The move reflects MultiShades’ commitment to strengthening the UAE’s supply chain with products that meet international standards. By integrating components built for longevity and reliability, the company supports industries in reducing maintenance costs, minimising downtime, and ensuring long-term performance.

This expansion comes at a time when the UAE is placing a strong emphasis on adopting advanced materials and engineering practices to align with its smart city and sustainability goals. MultiShades aims to play a key role in this transformation by consistently introducing innovative solutions tailored to the evolving requirements of the market.

“As the UAE continues to grow into a global hub for industry and infrastructure, access to robust and high-quality components will be vital,” the spokesperson added. “We are committed to contributing to this progress by offering solutions that match the pace of the nation’s ambitions.”

With its latest introduction of European industrial slides, MultiShades underscores its mission to provide the UAE market with dependable, forward-looking engineering solutions, ensuring local industries remain competitive and future-ready.

