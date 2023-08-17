Multifaceted mind Vikram Mehra to launch a new company in Dubai

Crypto Desk has always placed a strong emphasis on providing educational resources and fostering transparency
Recognised for his exceptional versatility, he is on the cusp of introducing his newest innovation, which promises to redefine the realms of technology.
Yes, you read it right. From the outset, Mehra's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. He is already overseeing multiple businesses and has propelled them to new heights of success. After his stellar track record, the entrepreneur is now all set to embark on yet another chapter of his awe-inspiring journey. His upcoming venture, which remains shrouded in secrecy, is expected to blend his passion for technology with his keen business acumen.
Having graduated with an IT engineering degree from one of India's premier universities, Mehra's fusion of technology and innovation is bound to be a game-changer. The businessman plans to launch this new company in Dubai. Speaking of which, he says: "I believe that technological innovations hold enormous potential. They have the power to transform entire industries by empowering individuals and effectively bettering society. Moreover, Dubai is a progressive city that has always welcomed innovation. Thus, it would be a wonder to grow here."
The entrepreneur, who has been pursuing his passions for over a decade now, has already established himself as a global leader in his arena. His independent and conscious approach to business is what makes him a unique prospect in this fast-paced world.
Mehra unveiled his entrepreneurial prowess at the tender age of 18 by founding Skyways, which is an event company. He is also the owner of 'Sardaarji North Indian Restaurant 'and an entertainment hub called Tsuki. His chiselled features and magnetic persona have even graced the campaigns of renowned brands like Reliance Ajio, Myntra, Jabong, and the esteemed GQ Men.
Not confining himself to the world of fashion, entertainment hub seamlessly transitioned into the silver screen, leaving an indelible mark with his performances in movies like 'Line of Decent,' 'Baar Baar Dekho,' and the critically acclaimed '4 More Shots.' We wish him all the best in his plans and hope he achieves success in them.
