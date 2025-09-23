Mubadala Bio announces executive leadership updates

Mubadala Bio, a life sciences company committed to advancing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond, has announced updates to its executive leadership team. These appointments underscore the company’s focus on operational excellence, strategic growth, and innovation.

The announcement reflects Mubadala Bio’s dedication to advancing the life sciences industry, strengthening drug security, and ensuring access to high-quality essential medical therapies and devices. It also highlights Mubadala’s commitment to driving economic diversification in the UAE and fostering a knowledge-based economy powered by innovation and growth across key sectors.

Dr Essam Mohamed has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO), and Hamad Husein Al Marzooqi has been named deputy CEO. They are joined by Atif Azeem as chief financial officer (CFO) and Khalid Abdallah Al-Kaf as general manager of Pharma Logistics. Together, they bring extensive expertise and leadership to steer Mubadala Bio’s next phase of growth and global impact.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio, said: "We are proud to welcome leaders of this caliber to Mubadala Bio. Their experience, vision, and commitment to advancing the life sciences industry in the UAE will play a pivotal role in strengthening our capabilities, driving innovation, and supporting our mission to deliver better health, closer for all."

Ismail Ali Abdulla, executive director of UAE Clusters at Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, added: "The life sciences sector is vital to building a resilient future for our nation and the wider region. We are confident that Mubadala Bio’s executive leadership team will deliver transformative outcomes for the company as well as for the UAE life sciences ecosystem.”

As CEO, Dr Essam Mohamed will oversee Mubadala Bio’s operations and strategic direction. With over three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, he has held senior leadership roles in both global and regional organisations, developing deep expertise across the value chain, from manufacturing to business operations. He has successfully led major turnarounds and transformations, advanced regulatory enhancements, and executed strategies that boosted both profitability and growth.

Al Marzooqi has held a series of senior leadership roles across Mubadala. With nearly two decades of experience spanning the UAE, Russia, Brazil, and the UK, he most recently led the Life Sciences Cluster under the UAE Investments Platform. His career reflects extensive leadership across diverse sectors, with achievements in strategy development, deal sourcing and execution, portfolio management, and business turnaround. In his new role, he will build on this track record to drive strategy execution, foster partnerships, and accelerate business growth.

Azeem brings nearly 30 years of experience across finance, investments, treasury, accounting, and auditing. He has held senior leadership roles overseeing large-scale finance operations across sectors including healthcare, aviation, oil and gas, power generation, real estate development, and technology. He has led large teams, executed mergers and divestments, and driven treasury optimisation that significantly enhanced profitability and shareholder returns. As CFO, Atif will lead Mubadala Bio’s financial strategy, ensuring strong governance, performance, and long-term value creation.

Abdallah Al-Kaf brings more than 20 years of expertise spanning operations, IT, and digital transformation. He has a strong record of delivering measurable improvements in efficiency, compliance, and overall performance. In his new role, he will lead the Pharma Logistics vertical, overseeing the procurement, logistics, and distribution of essential and lifesaving medications and devices in a cost-efficient and timely manner.

Learn more at www.mubadalabio.ae