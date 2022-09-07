MSI releases buying guide for laptops in the GCC region

Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 11:54 AM

Micro-Star International (MSI) Co, Ltd, is a Taiwanese multinational information technology corporation headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. With a fantastic back-to-school sale on its high-end laptops, the world leader in high-performance and innovative computing solutions has announced the debut of its laptop shopping guide, making a variety of the brand's new products available to gamers, families, students, and professionals.

Committed to creating an inclusive digital world where more consumers have access to their own feature-rich, full-time, and classy laptops without being weighed down, the brand’s digital buying guide has compiled the latest updates and new models of its popular gaming, business and productivity series in its landing page such Titan GT77, Crosshair 17, Katana GF66, Stealth 15M, and Modern 14 that is available in the GCC region, mainly in the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Mudit Nigam, Marketing Manager GCC, MSI, said: “Whether you’re a professional, social media user, content creator, student, or gamer; if you’re looking to purchase a premium and award-winning laptop, this is the perfect time to purchase an MSI laptop with up to 40 per cent off on the range of our laptops. We’re present with all the major retailers within the region and can be found at Virgin Megastore, SharafDG, EMAX, Jumbo, and Computer Plaza in the UAE.”

Whether you’re buying a new laptop for studying, working, or trying to find a high-end gaming laptop, check out the best laptop deals at our major retailers in the designated stores in the following:

UAE: Virgin Megastore, SharafDG, Jumbo, Emax, HyperX and Computer Plaza

Qatar: Jarir Bookstore and Virgin Megastore

Kuwait: XCITE and Virgin Megastore

Bahrain: SharafDG

Oman: EMAX Oman.

Introducing the best laptop deals and top picks from budget to extreme, students, business users, HR employees, procurement officers, bloggers, and social media users are invited to explore a new chapter in life with MSI’s Business and Productivity series, which include the Modern 14 laptops. The users will realise a combination of performance, durability, portability, security, and battery life, allowing them to manage their everyday work efficiently and accomplish their productivity needs.

Aimed at university students, engineering students, content creators, video editors, photographers, gamers, esports, and massively multiplayer online gamers who need more powerful and function-rich computing, MSI’s Gaming series also showcases a revolutionary performance with an outstanding cooling design that keeps the system running smoothly during intense gaming sessions and fulfil every gaming enthusiasts’ needs. To name a few, the buying guide’s Gaming series comprise Crosshair Series, Katana GF, Titan GT77 and much more.

MSI Laptop Series to look for — What we love about them:

Titan GT77

MSI's 23mm portable DT-like laptop is for those who want premium performance and high-end hardware on the go in a laptop. Luxury aesthetics of the MSI Mystic Light bar, the Titan GT77 highlights the top-of-the-line performance and design. You have total dominance over your creativity, productivity and gaming.

Crosshair 17

MSI's laptop is crafted for those who like to show their gaming passion out loud. This laptop is the result of collaboration with a gaming studio to achieve similar aesthetics and premium hardware the match. Crosshair is the ultimate weapon boosting a 360hz refresh rate and high-end hardware of intel i9 and NVIDIA RTX at an amazing price.

Katana GF66

The best MSI laptop to choose during back-to-school if you want performance at an amazing price. With the Katana GF series of the laptop, you can be assured about the hardware to run most software and games that require your professional attention and enjoyment!

Stealth 15M

MSI Laptop with great hardware and professional aesthetics in a 21.55mm slim and 1.8kg ultra-light form factor and an amazing 144Hz IPS-level display. The subtle core black finish gives you the confidence to bring it everywhere. School, work, or gaming, enjoy every moment with Stealth 15M.

Modern 14

MSI's laptop is crafted to keep the needs of business professionals and students in mind. Modern series is built in 16.9mm thin bezel form-fact and 1.3kg light chassis, with an amazing 10-hour battery and portable recharge cable to remain productive on the go. Productivity starts here with MSI Modern series laptops.

