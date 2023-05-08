MSI launches Prestige 13 Evo - A13M

Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 3:23 PM

MSI, the leading computer hardware manufacturer, has announced the launch of its latest business laptop, the Prestige 13 Evo - A13M. This laptop is designed to cater to the needs of business professionals who require exceptional performance, high portability, and compact design.

MSI's Prestige 13 Evo - A13M has secured a place among the 10 MSI laptops that won the prestigious Red Dot Award in 2023, further cementing its reputation as one of the world's leading design awards. The Red Dot Award is a globally recognised accolade, celebrating excellence in product design, communication design, and design concepts.

Available in black and white, the Prestige 13 Evo - A13M is a sleek and ultra-lightweight laptop, weighing in at only 990g. With an impressive battery life of up to 16 hours, this laptop enables users to work uninterrupted throughout the day, without the need for frequent charging.

Privacy and security are also a top priority in this laptop, and it includes several features that cater to this need. The TobiiAWARE feature provides subtle visual cues that let you know when someone is looking at your screen, while the continuous ID authentication blurs the contents on the screen when the user looks or steps away. The laptop also includes an automatic lock feature that enhances device privacy and security by locking the computer shortly after the user leaves. Additionally, the Peek Detection feature uses subtle visual clues to let you know when a person behind you is looking at your screen, with automatic or reaction-based privacy screen blur to protect the information in scenarios that require a high level of privacy.

The Prestige 13 Evo - A13M has earned certification from the Intel Evo platform, which guarantees exceptional experiences for users, whether they are working or enjoying leisure time. This laptop is equipped with advanced biometric login options, including a fingerprint sensor and an IR FHD camera, in addition to the secure facial recognition login feature offered by Windows Hello. The device also boasts a private webcam shutter, which enhances user privacy and safety, ensuring a comfortable and worry-free experience.

This laptop is durable and also MIL-STD-810G certified, providing military-grade durability. The magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, 16:10 golden ratio display, close to 90 per cent screen ratio, and Intel EvoTM Platform powered by Intel CoreTM i7 processors ensure that the laptop is powerful and efficient.

Other features of the Prestige 13 Evo - A13M include Wi-Fi 6E for an extraordinary wireless experience, noise cancellation and noise reduction cam for enhanced conference quality, and the latest Windows 11 Pro or Windows 11 Home operating system. MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business purposes.

The Prestige 13 Evo - A13M – The Essence of Elite is the ultimate premium laptop experience, with its extraordinary performance, high portability, and compact design. It is now available for purchase in the Middle East, and MSI guarantees that it will meet all your expectations for a perfect business and productivity laptop.

The model is available in UAE retailing at Dh4,999 and currently on a promotion price of Dh4,799. Click here to learn more.