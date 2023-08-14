MSI features additional discounts on laptops exclusive to students and teachers for back-to-school 2023

The trajectory of Onyx FC mirrors the promising evolution of women’s football in the UAE
MSI, the leading gaming laptop manufacturer, has announced the launch of its back-to-school buying guide in the UAE, offering exclusive discounts on a wide range of laptops to help students gear up for the upcoming academic year. This limited-time promotion will provide students with the perfect opportunity to upgrade their tech and experience the power of MSI laptops at incredible prices.
The back-to-school buying guide features a carefully curated selection of high-performance laptops that cater to different needs and budgets. Whether you're a tech-savvy gamer, a creative professional, or a student looking for a reliable and efficient laptop, MSI has something for everyone.
Mudit Nigam, marketing manager for MSI NB GCC, has expressed MSI's commitment to empowering education through the promotion of highly productive devices. Recognising the pivotal role laptops play in facilitating learning and understanding, MSI is dedicated to making premium productive devices accessible for educational pursuits. To mark the back-to-school (BTS) season, MSI is delighted to announce an exclusive offer for students and teachers in the UAE.
During this period, any in-store purchase made with MSI's authorised partners will be eligible for an additional five per cent discount. This initiative aims to support the academic community in their educational endeavours by providing them with cutting-edge technology at an even more affordable price. This limited-time offer reflects MSI's commitment to making a positive impact on the educational landscape and empowering the youth and educators of the UAE.
Here are some of the laptops included in the back-to-school buying guide, along with their models and discounted prices:
MSI Pulse 17 B13VGK:
MSI Stealth 15 A13VF-Black-i7-13620H:
MSI Cyborg 15 A12VF:
MSI THIN GF63 11UC i5-11400:
MSI THIN GF63 11UC i7-11800:
Modern 14 C5M-Black-Ryzen 5 5625U:
MODERN 14 B11MOU i3-1115G4:
Modern 14 C11M-Black-i3-1115G4:
MSI laptops are renowned for their cutting-edge technology, powerful performance, and sleek designs, making them the perfect companion for students during their educational journey. With the back-to-school buying guide, students can take advantage of exclusive discounts to enhance their productivity, creativity, and gaming experiences.
Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to enhance your learning experience with MSI laptops. Head to any of MSI's authorised partners in the UAE during the BTS season and take advantage of the exclusive five per cent discount, specially tailored for students and teachers.
Elevate your education with MSI and embrace the future of learning technology. For more information, please visit: https://msi.gm/S4D546AC.
The trajectory of Onyx FC mirrors the promising evolution of women’s football in the UAE
This is the most exclusive penthouse with 360-degree view on the Palm Jumeirah for Dh500 million ($137 million). This last property, listed by eminent property advisor Kamil Magomedov, is eyed by affluent buyers from Russia, Europe and China
The car service centre takes immense pride in embracing cutting-edge diagnostic tools and state-of-the-art technology
The company's approach to maintaining separate warehouses for online and wholesale channels exemplifies its commitment to efficiency and customer satisfaction
Whether you are a tourist or a resident looking for a stress-free commute, entrusting your travel to a
A new brand identity anchored by a core purpose of transforming entrepreneurs into resounding success stories
The new hotel is poised to contribute to the growth and advancement of Sharjah's tourism industry, attracting visitors from around the world
The AI industry currently has a value of $100 billion and is expected to increase 20 fold by 2030 to over $2 trillion