MSI features additional discounts on laptops exclusive to students and teachers for back-to-school 2023

MSI laptops are renowned for their cutting-edge technology, powerful performance, and sleek designs

Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 6:03 PM

MSI, the leading gaming laptop manufacturer, has announced the launch of its back-to-school buying guide in the UAE, offering exclusive discounts on a wide range of laptops to help students gear up for the upcoming academic year. This limited-time promotion will provide students with the perfect opportunity to upgrade their tech and experience the power of MSI laptops at incredible prices.

The back-to-school buying guide features a carefully curated selection of high-performance laptops that cater to different needs and budgets. Whether you're a tech-savvy gamer, a creative professional, or a student looking for a reliable and efficient laptop, MSI has something for everyone.

Mudit Nigam, marketing manager for MSI NB GCC, has expressed MSI's commitment to empowering education through the promotion of highly productive devices. Recognising the pivotal role laptops play in facilitating learning and understanding, MSI is dedicated to making premium productive devices accessible for educational pursuits. To mark the back-to-school (BTS) season, MSI is delighted to announce an exclusive offer for students and teachers in the UAE.

During this period, any in-store purchase made with MSI's authorised partners will be eligible for an additional five per cent discount. This initiative aims to support the academic community in their educational endeavours by providing them with cutting-edge technology at an even more affordable price. This limited-time offer reflects MSI's commitment to making a positive impact on the educational landscape and empowering the youth and educators of the UAE.

Here are some of the laptops included in the back-to-school buying guide, along with their models and discounted prices:

MSI Pulse 17 B13VGK:

  • Processor: Intel Core i9
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 1TB
  • Display: 17.3 inches
  • Color: Grey
  • Regular Price: Dh9,999
  • BTS Price: Dh9,299

MSI Stealth 15 A13VF-Black-i7-13620H:

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
  • RAM: 16GB (8GB*2 configuration)
  • Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD
  • Display: 15.6 inches with a 144Hz refresh rate, IPS-Level FHD, Anti-Glare
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB GDDR6 memory
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Battery: 3 Cell
  • Other features: 10-in-1 card reader, Windows 11 Home, Without Bag
  • Regular Price: Dh7,499
  • BTS Price: Dh6,999

MSI Cyborg 15 A12VF:

  • Processor: Intel Core i7
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB
  • Display: 15.6 inches, Black
  • Regular Price: Dh5,699
  • BTS Price: Dh4,999

MSI THIN GF63 11UC i5-11400:

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-11400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • Display: 15.6 inches, Windows 10 Home
  • Regular Price: Dh3,999
  • BTS Price: Dh2,799

MSI THIN GF63 11UC i7-11800:

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-11800
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • Display: 15.6 inches, Windows 10 Home
  • Regular Price: Dh3,699
  • BTS Price: Dh3,149

Modern 14 C5M-Black-Ryzen 5 5625U:

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD
  • Display: 14 inches, IPS-Level FHD, Anti-Glare
  • Color: Black
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Battery: 3 Cell
  • Other features: Windows 11 S Mode, Without Bag
  • Regular Price: Dh2,399
  • BTS Price: Dh2,099

MODERN 14 B11MOU i3-1115G4:

  • Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Display: 14 inches, Carbon Gray
  • Regular Price: Dh2,099
  • BTS Price: Dh1,199

Modern 14 C11M-Black-i3-1115G4:

  • Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4 (3.0 GHz)
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD
  • Display: 14 inches, IPS-Level FHD, Anti-Glare
  • Color: Black
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Battery: 3 Cell
  • Other features: Windows 11 S Mode, Without Bag
  • Regular Price: Dh1,849
  • BTS Price: Dh1,199

MSI laptops are renowned for their cutting-edge technology, powerful performance, and sleek designs, making them the perfect companion for students during their educational journey. With the back-to-school buying guide, students can take advantage of exclusive discounts to enhance their productivity, creativity, and gaming experiences.

Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to enhance your learning experience with MSI laptops. Head to any of MSI's authorised partners in the UAE during the BTS season and take advantage of the exclusive five per cent discount, specially tailored for students and teachers.

Elevate your education with MSI and embrace the future of learning technology. For more information, please visit: https://msi.gm/S4D546AC.


