MSI features additional discounts on laptops exclusive to students and teachers for back-to-school 2023

MSI, the leading gaming laptop manufacturer, has announced the launch of its back-to-school buying guide in the UAE, offering exclusive discounts on a wide range of laptops to help students gear up for the upcoming academic year. This limited-time promotion will provide students with the perfect opportunity to upgrade their tech and experience the power of MSI laptops at incredible prices.

The back-to-school buying guide features a carefully curated selection of high-performance laptops that cater to different needs and budgets. Whether you're a tech-savvy gamer, a creative professional, or a student looking for a reliable and efficient laptop, MSI has something for everyone.

Mudit Nigam, marketing manager for MSI NB GCC, has expressed MSI's commitment to empowering education through the promotion of highly productive devices. Recognising the pivotal role laptops play in facilitating learning and understanding, MSI is dedicated to making premium productive devices accessible for educational pursuits. To mark the back-to-school (BTS) season, MSI is delighted to announce an exclusive offer for students and teachers in the UAE.

During this period, any in-store purchase made with MSI's authorised partners will be eligible for an additional five per cent discount. This initiative aims to support the academic community in their educational endeavours by providing them with cutting-edge technology at an even more affordable price. This limited-time offer reflects MSI's commitment to making a positive impact on the educational landscape and empowering the youth and educators of the UAE.

Here are some of the laptops included in the back-to-school buying guide, along with their models and discounted prices:

MSI Pulse 17 B13VGK:

Processor: Intel Core i9

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB

Display: 17.3 inches

Color: Grey

Regular Price: Dh9,999

BTS Price: Dh9,299

MSI Stealth 15 A13VF-Black-i7-13620H:

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB (8GB*2 configuration)

Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD

Display: 15.6 inches with a 144Hz refresh rate, IPS-Level FHD, Anti-Glare

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB GDDR6 memory

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Battery: 3 Cell

Other features: 10-in-1 card reader, Windows 11 Home, Without Bag

Regular Price: Dh7,499

BTS Price: Dh6,999

MSI Cyborg 15 A12VF:

Processor: Intel Core i7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

Display: 15.6 inches, Black

Regular Price: Dh5,699

BTS Price: Dh4,999

MSI THIN GF63 11UC i5-11400:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

Display: 15.6 inches, Windows 10 Home

Regular Price: Dh3,999

BTS Price: Dh2,799

MSI THIN GF63 11UC i7-11800:

Processor: Intel Core i7-11800

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

Display: 15.6 inches, Windows 10 Home

Regular Price: Dh3,699

BTS Price: Dh3,149

Modern 14 C5M-Black-Ryzen 5 5625U:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD

Display: 14 inches, IPS-Level FHD, Anti-Glare

Color: Black

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

Battery: 3 Cell

Other features: Windows 11 S Mode, Without Bag

Regular Price: Dh2,399

BTS Price: Dh2,099

MODERN 14 B11MOU i3-1115G4:

Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Display: 14 inches, Carbon Gray

Regular Price: Dh2,099

BTS Price: Dh1,199

Modern 14 C11M-Black-i3-1115G4:

Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4 (3.0 GHz)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD

Display: 14 inches, IPS-Level FHD, Anti-Glare

Color: Black

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Battery: 3 Cell

Other features: Windows 11 S Mode, Without Bag

Regular Price: Dh1,849

BTS Price: Dh1,199

Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to enhance your learning experience with MSI laptops. Head to any of MSI's authorised partners in the UAE during the BTS season and take advantage of the exclusive five per cent discount, specially tailored for students and teachers.

Elevate your education with MSI and embrace the future of learning technology. For more information, please visit: https://msi.gm/S4D546AC.