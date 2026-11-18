Investors planning acquisitions, property purchases or new holdings for 2027 have eight weeks to put the right Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) special purpose vehicle (SPV) structure in place before the 2026 corporate tax period closes for December year-end entities, says Anas Ebrahim, COO of MS, a licensed corporate service provider active across ADGM, DIFC, QFC and RAK ICC.

ADGM applies English common law directly through independent courts, giving ring-fencing a legal footing that international counterparties recognise. "For investors who want that protection, an ADGM SPV is the right vehicle," said Anas. "Corporate tax has added options to that case, not taken them away."

A separate SPV is worth setting up wherever a loss in one asset could harm the portfolio – typically an asset financed with debt, exposed to third-party claims, held with co-investors, or likely to be sold or refinanced on its own.

Each vehicle follows one of three routes. A qualifying free zone person (QFZP) may pay 0% on qualifying income and 9% on other income, with shareholding a qualifying activity subject to adequate substance, transfer pricing compliance and audited statements. Non-QFZP SPVs may instead form a tax group and file one return. Alternatively, Small Business Relief – extended by Ministerial Decision No. 131 of 2026 to periods ending on or before 31 December 2029 lets entities with revenue up to Dh3 million elect to be treated as having no taxable income.

The routes are alternatives, not add-ons, so the choice is made entity by entity. Outside a tax group, every ADGM SPV must register with the Federal Tax Authority and file an annual tax return within nine months of the end of its tax period; for a December year-end, the 2026 return is due by September 30, 2027.

"Structure should follow risk and purpose, not habit," Ebrahim added. "Investors planning 2027 acquisitions should settle their structure now and set up a separate ADGM SPV for each asset that carries real risk, before year-end."