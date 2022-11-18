Mrs UAE World to visit US for World Stage pageant

Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 4:45 PM

Pamala Serena Rull, newly crowned Mrs UAE World 2022, has been invited to represent the UAE in Las Vegas for the World Stage pageant. She said: “I am a UK-born Indian with a heart filled with culture, but emotion derived from the UAE. Together, we represent a culture of perfection, exactly what the land represents.”

Having been a UAE resident for over a decade, she brings a wealth of experience about the city and culture alongside beauty and purpose. Rull bagged the coveted crown during the Mrs UAE World 2022 and Mrs Dubai Universe 2021 in February. Born and raised in London, Serena originates from an Indian family background. Having studied a degree in psychology, she was working as an entrepreneur in the UK and later in Dubai. Her appetite for business, coupled with her confidence and desire to support communities, makes her an ideal representation of Dubai in the global pageant. A former Miss India UK winner, she constantly advises on such pageants to help others enjoy the opportunities she was fortunate enough to experience.

Rull added that she's not only representing herself but also representing the nation, the invisibles in her country, the victims of conflict arms, the single mothers, and the elderly. She always believed that age is not a barrier to reach our dreams or to have an impact on others. She has been fortunate enough to learn both Punjabi and British Indian cultures and history from her elders. This coupled with her decade in the UAE has allowed her to understand and learn a variety of cultures.

Rull's future goals involves combining her psychology degree with holistic healing and open a healing centre to help women with anxiety, stress and address mental health, a place where women feel safe. Rull demonstrates that no matter how many challenges you face, inner strength and good support can always bring you back if you’re determined. Her hobbies include travelling, reading, cooking and yoga. She is also a keen follower of film productions and cinema.