MRF 2025 outlines AI-led retail roadmap as 87 per cent of GCC CEOs back tech-first strategy

The 14th edition of the Middle East Retail Forum (MRF) 2025, an initiative by RetailME Group, concluded at JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai, spotlighting the six forces shaping retail’s future: Technology, product, consumers, experience, purpose, and talent. The forum brought together leading CEOs, policymakers, technologists, and brand disruptors to discuss how AI and innovation are transforming GCC retail.

Retail decision makers explored how AI is driving disruption across customer experience, inventory management, dynamic pricing, and retail media monetisation, with 87 per cent of CEOs affirming AI as central to their strategies.

John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group, said: “Retail in our region isn’t just about preparing for tomorrow—it’s about thriving in the now. By introducing names like Chipotle, Primark, and Ulta Beauty, we are filling critical white spaces while leveraging AI and building our own sales forecasting tools to make smarter, faster decisions.”

Neeraj Teckchandani, group CEO, Apparel Group, added: “Localisation is not just strategy—it’s survival. Global formats must adapt to cultural nuances here, while homegrown brands have the credibility to expand abroad.”

Anita Baker, managing director MENA, LUSH Cosmetics, underlined the region’s retail magnetism: “The GCC has become a pilgrimage not only for shopping but for experiences that blend global authenticity with local soul.”

On future-ready talent, Mouna Abbassy, founder and CEO, IZIL Beauty, emphasised: “Agility, adaptability, and empathy are what make retail teams future-ready. Investing in people capability is as strategic as investing in AI.”

Vishal Kapil, group CTO, Mair Group, highlighted AI’s human-centered potential: “AI is not just about technology adoption but about creating human-centric experiences that make retail more intuitive, predictive, and emotionally engaging.”

The day culminated in the 15th IMAGES RetailME Awards, celebrating excellence across 20+ categories. Top winners included:

IMAGES RetailME Most Admired Retail Innovation & Transformation of the Year – ADNOC

IMAGES RetailME Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year – Disney Store (Timeless Memory Creator)

IMAGES RetailME Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year – LC Waikiki (Fashion & Lifestyle)

IMAGES RetailME Most Admired Market Expansion of the Year – Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle

IMAGES RetailME Most Admired Store Design of the Year – Threads ME, Al Jaber Optical, Les 100 Ciels

IMAGES RetailME Most Admired Emerging Tech Adopter of the Year – ASICS

IMAGES RetailME Most Admired Responsible Retailer of the Year – Apparel Group

IMAGES RetailME Most Admired Omnichannel Retailer of the Year – Grandiose Supermarkets & Centrepoint

IMAGES RetailME Most Admired Retailer of the Year – Rituals, ZOOM, Splash Fashions, Danube Home, GMG (Pharmacy & Healthcare), Ground Control (Leisure & Entertainment)

From AI-driven personalisation to omnichannel retail, MRF 2025 served as a compass for GCC retail’s next decade, showcasing bold ideas, disruptive startups, and the region’s rise as a global retail hub.