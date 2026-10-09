Mr & Miss Curvy International 2026 launches Season 1 in Dubai

Dubai is set to host Mr & Miss Curvy International 2026 – Season 1 on 11 October 2026 at the Pakistan Auditorium in Oud Metha. The event aims to create a platform where curvy men and women can step into the spotlight, express themselves and celebrate their individuality with pride.

The initiative was founded by Chandni, Mylene and Priyanshi (Aashi), who share a vision of creating positive change in the way beauty, confidence and personality are represented. Their goal is to open doors for individuals who may have felt overlooked by conventional expectations of beauty and pageantry.

At the heart of the event is a message that everyone deserves an opportunity to be seen, appreciated and heard. Through this platform, the founders hope to encourage self-acceptance and challenge the idea that confidence, elegance and stage presence belong to a particular body type.

Season 1 will bring together participants from diverse communities, reflecting the multicultural spirit of Dubai. The programme will feature pageant rounds, performances and opportunities to recognise the sponsors, community partners and supporters who have contributed to bringing this vision to life.

With support from Celine, Lollie, Dr Kabir K V, Mompreneur, M Four Hotels, Princess Polyclinic and Princess Signature Ladies Salon, the initiative is preparing for its inaugural event. Their support represents the collective effort behind a platform focused on visibility, participation and empowerment.

For Chandni, Mylene and Aashi, the ambition goes beyond crowns and trophies. They aim to inspire participants to embrace their individuality, step forward with confidence, pursue opportunities and recognise their own potential. The event also encourages audiences to reconsider traditional assumptions about who belongs on a pageant stage.

As its inaugural season approaches, Mr & Miss Curvy International 2026 represents a step towards broader representation in the world of pageantry. By creating a space for curvy men and women to share their presence, personalities and stories, Chandni, Mylene and Aashi are turning an idea for change into a celebration of confidence, diversity and self-expression.