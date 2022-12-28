Mr Ashish Bhutani, CEO, Bhutani Group: Scaling New Heights of Success
Realty Giant Bhutani Group owes much of its exceptional growth to the progressive values and business ethics of Mr. Ashish Bhutani, who firmly believes that quality must be one of the vital ingredients in all the projects of the Group.
Mr Ashish Bhutani, CEO, Bhutani Group is a name to reckon with in the industry, making his way to higher echelons of success.
His expertise lies in visualizing the projects of the future and using the latest technology to make a mark in the world of real estate development. Subsequently, Bhutani Group has set several milestones In creating iconic landmark to ensure that investors get best returns after the project is delivered.
As a young leader, his ideas are dynamic and futuristic. The untiring zeal and enthusiasm, and the remarkable tact and skill, with which he motivates his team has successfully resulted in positioning Bhutani Group as one of the fastest growing brands in the industry. It has emerged as a leading name synonymous with innovative thinking, quality projects and most importantly customer satisfaction.
Ashish arrived on the real-estate landscape when there existed many large and well-established players but that did not stop him from making his own mark. The journey that has led him here began two decades ago when he joined his already well established family business and in a very short span of time Bhutani Group has done exceptionally well. With an undergraduate degree from the University of Sheffield, UK and an MBA degree from the University of Cardiff, UK, he brings a global outlook to the growth of his company. Moreover, his extensive travelling has helped him closely observe different places, people, cultures and human behaviour. It has further helped him learn more about spaces and how people interact with spaces than any architectural study would. Hence all his projects are based on his know-how of the global best practices.
Ashish believes that being diligent and proactive is the key to success. Under his visionary leadership, Bhutani Group has earned the distinction of being one of India’s biggest real estate giants, having marked its strong footprints in the entire spectrum of real estate development, creating and managing several projects across Delhi NCR.
Thanks to his forward looking strategy and commitment to transparency, Bhutani Group strictly follows its delivery timelines and fulfills all the promises made to its customers. Continuing with this commitment the company has pioneered conceptualisation and execution of upscale real estate projects, in the retail, commercial segments across Delhi-NCR. Simultaneously with creating many more futuristic commercial projects, it’s all set to alleviate the idea of a residential lifestyle in India in the next couple of years.
With Ashish at its helm, the company has built strong brand value resulting in unwavering customer trust and commitment. Every Project is an iconic landmark to ensure investors get best returns after the project is delivered. He has been instrumental in incorporating the latest technologies in the company's projects. As a result, the Group today has to its credit a series of landmark developments which include Cyberthum, Alphathum, City Center 150, iThum, Cyber park, Technopark, Avenue62 and Bhutani 18 to name just a few among many others.
Bhutani Group continues to inspire the industry through innovation. From one of India's largest infinity pool at Alphathum to one of North India's largest musical fountain and Mall in the Sky at Cyberthum, the company's projects stand out for their unique selling points.
Fulfilling commitments to his valued customers, Mr Ashish Bhutani says, "Ever since our inception, we have been committed to our goal of winning the trust and loyalty of our clients with an ultra-modern approach to project development. A clear mission, vision and strategy are very important to become the market leader and you need to do things differently with an aim to deliver projects that stand out to be the best. With our keen focus on cutting-edge technology in the construction sector, we keep on innovating to exceed the expectations of our valued customers."
Ashish is not only a corporate captain focused on project conceptualization and delivery, but also a thought leader who contributes to various social causes, from rural development and healthcare to education. Bhutani Care, the CSR arm of Bhutani Group, has undertaken several initiatives to offer aid to construction workers who have been badly affected by the pandemic. Bhutani Group has joined hands with Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) a non-profit organisation to collect, and safely dispose of plastic waste. Ashish is equally kind to stray animals. Happy Tails by Bhutani Care provides infrastructure for shelters, treatments, food and care in order to alleviate the suffering of stray animals. Ashish is also adopting a government school in sector-150, Noida to upgrade the infrastructure and quality of education. While the new age entrepreneur Ashish stands tall as a stalwart in the industry, he is an inspiration for the next generation of corporate leaders for them to be compassionate and be committed to give back to the society while running their successful business ventures.