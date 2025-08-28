Moza Al-Otaiba: 5 decades of continuous success in the journey of Emirati women

Moza Saeed bin Ahmed Al-Otaiba, founder and executive director of the Al-Otaiba Inmaa Group, explained that during the last five decades, Emirati women have succeeded in achieving great successes that culminated in assuming the highest positions various public and private institutions, and that they are an important contributor to the process of sustainable development, thanks to the support and encouragement of the wise leadership that has given confidence in women and their ability to creativity, innovation, confront challenges and achieve milestones.

On the occasion of the Emirati Women's Day, which falls on August 28 each year, she praised the great and active role of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates), President of the General Women's Federation, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in encouraging women and enabling them to work in various fields and reach the highest ranks and positions, praising the support of her continuous highness for the Emirati women and their achievements.

She stated that the adoption of the theme "Hand in hand we celebrate fifty years“ to be the official theme commemorating the 50th for "Emirati Women's Day 2025", in appreciation for the great role played by the federation in supporting the march of Emirati women, where women have all the attention, care and encouragement, which enabled them to achieve the great successes that we witness at the present time.

Moza said: “The wise leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and their brothers, rulers of UAE enabled Emirati women to assume ranks and positions as chairwoman of the Federal National Council, ministers, ambassadors, parliamentarians, presidents, and members of the board of directors of major companies in the country, and work in important sectors, whether educational, social, economic, etc., and contributing to the development of the state.

Moza added: "It is important for women to continue the journey of success and excellence, and to prove their ability in various locations and tasks, in addition to joining advanced economic sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, digital development, and other sectors that enable the state to achieve excellence and leadership regionally and globally."

Moza concluded by saying that the celebration of this important occasion confirms the ability and efficiency of Emirati women with their clear and effective role in serving the country and society in various fields, stressing the importance of giving the projects of Emirati business entrepreneurs the attention and support necessary to go into the field of private sector and launch commercial and economic projects that suit them with a focus on technological projects, digital transformation and artificial intelligence that represent the new trend in seeking to keep pace with economic development.