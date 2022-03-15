Moxy Management Uses Technology For To Improve Its Talent’s Global Reach

Tue 15 Mar 2022

The age of information has put all of our assumptions into question. With over 6.6 billion smartphone users with access to the internet (including nearly 20 million in the UAE), social media has become an instrument of democracy and transparency. Whereas in the past, control of the narrative belonged to a few sources, now it can be claimed by anyone who knows the right strategies. This phenomenon gave birth to a new type of public figure, one who’s warmer and closer to us: the influencer.

A more relatable and organic voice, the influencer connects us to brands and institutions more honestly. Because people lost trust in the ways companies try to sell them products and ideas, marketing strategists have turned to influencers to become their spokespersons. The Insight Partners report that the Influencer Marketing Market is expected to grow to USD 337.74 Million by 2027 at 13.4 per cent CAGR. The Influencer Marketing Platform Market Growth is driven by the increasing demand for video content and live interactive sessions, the surge in adoption of smartphones, increasing penetration of high-speed internet, growing number of social media accounts, reducing data streaming cost, integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), among others.

Aware of these developments, up-and-coming talent agency Moxy Management gives influencers and content creators the representation they need to succeed in the maturing industry. Exclusively focused on digital creatives, Moxy Management is applying cutting-edge technologies to support their influencers in their success.

“Technology is evolving at such a rapid pace that we have no idea, looking forward, what is possible in this space,” assured Moxy Management. “This exponential growth coupled with the pandemic has caused our society to find more ways to connect digitally. It has allowed fans, who had previously never even dreamed of having the chance to communicate with their favourite influencers, to be able to interact with them daily.”

Using the most advanced data analysis tools, Moxy management is helping their talents enrich their connection with their audience. With detailed insight into their fanbases preferences, the agency offers a more comprehensive method for growth. This custom-made approach is a key differentiator from other management styles.

“We know how important this connection is, both for our clients and their fans, and so we have invested a significant amount of time and money into creating exclusive, data-driven technology meant to facilitate these interactions,” disclosed the team at Moxy. “Not only does this allow our clients to learn more about their fans and consequently provide them with their undivided attention, but it also allows us to analyse the most successful trends within each client’s fanbase to maximise their returns.”

As validated by the market studies mentioned earlier, It’s time for the world to recognise influencing as a viable career path. By inviting some of the most eminent TikTokers, mainstream events like the Met Gala acknowledge the impact that internet personalities have on our culture. This trend will continue to spread, and, like Moxy Management, those who believe in it will benefit greatly.

Moxy’s modern system is setting the standard for management across the business. They are excited about the future of social media and all the doors it will open for creative people and those who back them up.