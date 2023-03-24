Movado unveils new campaign in UAE; signs actor Sidharth Malhotra as global brand ambassador

Movado, the iconic world-renowned luxury watch brand with a history of innovation and dedication to the future of time, announced the launch of its latest campaign in the UAE featuring newly appointed global ambassador Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood actor and youth icon.

“The campaign showcases Movado’s exquisite heritage with a focus on our beautiful iconic designs,” said Xavier Gauderlot, president international at Movado Group. “We’re also proud to announce our partnership with Sidharth Malhotra. He is the perfect balance between classic and contemporary and exemplifies a passion for the creation of authentic artistry and self-expression — characteristics that make-up our brand DNA, which is expressed in the design of our timepieces."

“It feels fantastic and I am honoured to be the Indian ambassador for the international brand Movado, which is iconic and timeless. The brand's elegant simplicity and aesthetics resonate with my personality, making this partnership seamless and authentic,” added Malhotra.

Since its inception in 1881, the brand has continued to grow and evolve with time. What makes Movado a top-notch watchmaker is its unwavering pursuit of perfection in design and technical innovation and craftsmanship, with more than 200 international awards for watch design and time technology.