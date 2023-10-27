MOTF launches new 'Cashmere and Wool' collection in the Middle East

Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 6:35 PM

MOTF has launched a new 'Cashmere and Wool' collection in the Middle East, which features 100 per cent cashmere and various wool blends, providing a wide range of knitwear options to suit all styles and budgets.

The collection offers luxurious comfort and timeless style, with classic wool and cashmere pieces known for their exceptional softness. It effortlessly complements other seasonal wardrobe staples, from parkas to tailored coats. Among the standout items are soft tank tops, sweater co-ord sets, turtlenecks, oversized cardigans, dresses, and cozy sweater pants, suitable for everyday wear.

MOTF's 'Cashmere and Wool' Collection embodies versatile elegance, with a wide range of design elements and details, including multicolor prints and nature-inspired floral patterns. This collection is the perfect choice for any occasion, whether it is a casual day or an elegant evening when paired with skirts and boots. The new 'Cashmere and Wool' collection captures the essence of its slogan 'Pure Elegance Inspired by Nature,' making it a one-stop shop for all early autumn and winter essentials.

Customers can visit here to shop the MOTF Cashmere and Wool Collection FW23.

When: October 16 to 29.

Where: SHEIN’s free app as well as MOTF official website