Moskino Film Factory brings robotics and digital technology to life with immersive robot show

Moskino Film Factory showcased the intersection of robotics, digital technology and entertainment with its immersive “Robot Show,” held on October 7 in Moscow. Featuring combat robots, humanoids, stunt performers and real-time digital animation, the event demonstrated how emerging technologies are creating new possibilities for filmmaking and live entertainment.

Set against a retrofuturistic backdrop, the show featured three performances combining physical action with virtual experiences, highlighting the evolving role of robotics and motion capture technology in entertainment.

The opening performance featured a robot battle inspired by a fighting video game. Two combat robots competed in a physical arena while their digital counterparts, represented by Russian epic warriors and a boxer, appeared on screen. Complete with character selection, countdowns and gaming effects, the performance brought physical combat and virtual storytelling together in one experience.

The second performance, titled “Digital Battle,” demonstrated the potential of motion capture technology in filmmaking. Two stunt performers wearing motion capture suits executed choreographed fight sequences, with their movements simultaneously reproduced by digital robots on screen. The virtual characters subsequently continued their battle independently in a digital arena above Moscow.

Motion capture technology translates human movements into animated characters, enabling filmmakers to create realistic digital performances and complex action sequences. The demonstration illustrated how physical performances can be integrated into virtual environments to enhance cinematic storytelling.

The final performance, “Steel Instincts,” brought nine humanoid robots together with nine human performers for a coordinated combat training demonstration. Working in pairs, the performers demonstrated movements and techniques replicated by their robotic counterparts.

Among the humanoids featured were the Unitree G1 and EngineAI T800. The latter made its Russian debut at Moskino Film Factory, having been brought to the country specifically for the presentation. Developed by Shenzhen-based robotics company EngineAI, the T800 is a full-sized humanoid designed for heavy-duty applications.

Standing 173 cm tall and weighing up to 85 kg, the robot features an impact-resistant structure made from aerospace-grade aluminium and titanium. The Moskino team plans to further train the T800 for potential use in future film productions.

Beyond technological demonstrations, the Robot Show highlighted Moskino Film Factory’s plans to expand its entertainment offerings through phygital experiences, combining physical activities with digital technologies.

The initiative forms part of a broader entertainment ecosystem encompassing phygital sports, esports and drone racing. Plans include a dedicated phygital arena for interactive events integrating live performances, digital content and audience participation.

Supported by a proposed music venue, retail outlets and public spaces, the development aims to position Moskino Film Factory as a destination for technology-driven entertainment and innovative filmmaking in Moscow.