Moscow Film Cluster offers flexible production services and up to 45% support to regional producers at DICM

Moskino opened its programme at the Dubai International Content Market (DICM) on November 10 with a series of meetings with producers from the UAE and the wider region. Discussions focused on potential co-operation, joint production projects and opportunities to use Moscow’s locations, production infrastructure and financial incentives.

Held on November 10 and 11 at Madinat Jumeirah, DICM gave Moskino a platform to present the production capabilities of the Moscow Film Cluster, an initiative launched by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, to international industry players. At the Film in Moscow booth, visitors explored the cluster’s infrastructure and discussed potential partnerships with the Russian capital.

The delegation outlined services available across live-action production, animation and post-production. International producers can use Moscow’s facilities and local expertise for selected stages of a project without relocating an entire production to Russia. The model is designed to offer greater flexibility in production planning while helping manage budgets and logistics.

A rebate programme introduced by the Moscow City Government enables international productions to recover a proportion of eligible local expenses. Combined with additional financial support, the overall level of assistance can reach up to 45 per cent.

On November 11, Moskino CEO George Prokopov took part in the DICM industry programme with a presentation titled 'Moscow Film Cluster: New Routes to Global Screen Production'.

He outlined the city’s production infrastructure, technological capabilities and opportunities for collaboration with international film and television producers.