Moscow Fashion Week elevates modest style to international recognition

Moscow Fashion Week kicked off its international marathon in August with a showcase that spotlighted Middle Eastern style as a rising global force. Reflecting the growing Muslim population and increasing demand for sustainable, ethical design, the event featured collections from Russian and regional designers that resonated strongly with Middle Eastern audiences.

Moscow Fashion Week featured an exciting lineup of talented local brands that are sure to resonate with audiences in the Middle East. Like, DINÁ, one of Russia’s modest fashion brands, unveiled its "Be Yourself" collection. The line blended ethnic patterns and natural tones – beige, brown, yellow, and blue – with lightweight fabrics, simple cuts, draping, and layering.

Another modest fashion brand, SaiJamin, drew inspiration from boho aesthetics, merging modesty with national motifs. Their collection showcased soft shapes, clean lines, braids, and chunky boots paired effortlessly with airy fabrics and denim. These elements beautifully reflect the Eastern cultural heritage at the heart of the brand.

Emerging Russian designers are also embracing modest fashion. The brand Saidova, based in Dagestan, Russian region with Muslim population, debuted its "Narrative" collection at Moscow Fashion Week, featuring flowing dresses and skirts, loose coats, asymmetrical capes, elongated shirts, layered sets, and suits. The city is proving to be more than just a gateway to European, American, and global markets – it’s becoming a unique platform where cultures and trends converge, allowing local designers to share their heritage and inspire an international audience with their distinctive creativity.

The show also featured Emre Erdemoglu, the renowned Turkish designer, once again proving that fashion trends can emerge from the East. “Moscow Fashion Week has played a significant role in the growth of the Emre Erdemoğlu brand,” says Emre Erdemoglu. “The event has provided invaluable exposure to an international audience, helping to expand our network within the global fashion industry. It has also offered a unique platform to showcase our collections alongside other prestigious designers, elevating the brand’s recognition and credibility. Participating in Moscow Fashion Week has encouraged creative evolution by inspiring new ideas and collaborations, strengthening our position in both European and Eurasian markets.”

Another major event that recently positioned Moscow as a new fashion hub is the BRICS+ Fashion Summit. This International Forum connects emerging regions with Europe and the US, and this year it brought together representatives from 65 countries. Among the attendees was a distinguished group of experts from Middle Eastern countries.

“BRICS+ Fashion Summit is an excellent example of how large scale fashion events bring together an international audience that share a similar vision and mission, it is a major driver in cross-cultural exchange and communication,” says Susan Sabet, board member and secretary general, Egyptian Fashion and Design Council, “To penetrate the international market effectfully and in an impactful way is very costly. Uniting with other countries who face the same situation is definitely a step in the right direction.”

One more reason Middle Eastern fashion is attracting more international attention is its active collaboration with events like Moscow Fashion Week and the BRICS+ Fashion Summit. Middle Eastern brands have swiftly recognised the opportunities these platforms offer to advance the industry.

“The BRICS+ Fashion Summit matters because it doesn’t ask emerging countries to fit in. It lets us take up space. It opens real dialogue, not just display, and creates space for shared values, new alliances, and voices that deserve to lead, not follow. I believe it can be a power shift,” notes Shirene Rifai, founder and CEO of Jordan Fashion Week, who actively participated in the BRICS+ Fashion Summit discussions.