Moscow Fashion Week brings together emerging labels from around the world

Moscow Fashion Week, which concluded in early October, reaffirmed its prominent place on the global fashion calendar as one of the key events for independent fashion. Over six days, more than 350 brands from Asia, Europe, Africa, North America and Latin America presented their collections to industry professionals in the Russian capital. The fashion shows held in Moscow, meetings with buyers and media attention from many countries gave emerging designers an opportunity to reach a global audience. This season’s international programme covered a wide range of styles, including modest fashion.

A joint fashion show by Turkish designers Gokhanyavas and Murat Aytulum took place as part of Moscow Fashion Week’s partnership with Antalya Fashion Week. Murat Aytulum named his womenswear collection Selam, after a greeting he considers the most human expression in the age of digital technology. He reinterpreted menswear silhouettes with Eastern influences for a strong female image, while leather remained the collection’s signature material. In his menswear collection, Gokhanyavas combined architectural tailoring and layering with contrasting textures – from wool and faux fur to vinyl, velvet and lace and hand beadwork. His inspiration came from the misty landscapes of South Korea’s Mount Naejangsan and the melodies of Anatolia.

US brand Amirah Creations presented its new collection at Moscow Fashion Week, featuring flowing kaftans and kimonos. The collection expressed the influence of modest fashion through elongated silhouettes, coverage and layering, while retaining vibrant prints and expressive styling. The designer explained her vision: "I was inspired by the idea of bringing modesty and modern luxury together through dramatic layering, rich textures, and bold prints. The collection also reflects my love for styling. My intention is to show the versatility within the garments. Ultimately, I wanted to create a collection that empowers women to embrace their individuality, command attention, and tell their own story through what they wear."

Participants from different countries reinterpreted their cultural heritage in new ways at Moscow Fashion Week. In the collection by China’s Momiwei, traditional xiangyunsha silk was paired with clean, contemporary cuts. Spanish designer Miguel Llopis drew on Valencia’s heritage of corsets and structured bodices, reimagining it through the lens of contemporary femininity and new proportions. The UK’s Black Crown Label dedicated its collection to the work of Iraqi artist and musician Naseer Shamma, translating his imagery into long dresses cut with kimono-inspired silhouettes.

Russian participants offered their own interpretations, bringing heritage into dialogue with experimentation. Designer Sergey Sysoev combined traditional folk craft motifs with unusual colour combinations and asymmetry. The Unke collection evoked a retro mood through checks, stripes and waxed corduroy, complemented by high-tech materials. Russian designer Victoria Andreyanova transformed uniform shirts into layered dresses and convertible tunics. The Alexandra Serova label dedicated its collection Red Moscow to the legendary Russian fragrance, which has a history spanning more than a century, combining tailored suits with floral motifs and hand embroidery.

For emerging brands, taking part in Moscow Fashion Week is also a practical step towards business growth. The founders of Unke, for example, described the results: "Over the year we have worked with Moscow Fashion Week, we have significantly increased all our key metrics: sales have doubled, production capacity has grown by 110%, and revenue increases by 50% after each season."

The growth of local brands was also discussed at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, held in Moscow from September 28 to 30. Ozlem Sahin, founder and CEO of Modest Fashion Weeks by Think Fashion and a BoF 500 member (Turkey), links the international recognition provided by fashion weeks to opportunities for business development: "This is where Moscow Fashion Week can create real value. Beyond providing an international stage, it can help designers test a new market, build the right industry connections, gain international recognition, and turn visibility into business opportunities. For designers today, the real value of a fashion week is not simply being seen—it is what being seen can lead to."