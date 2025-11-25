Moscow City Tourism Committee invites travellers to explore the 'Moscow Winter Fairytale'

With winter tourism gaining momentum and more than 126,000 visitors from the Middle East arriving in the first half of 2025, the Moscow City Tourism Office has announced the launch of its signature seasonal programme, "Winter in Moscow", a citywide initiative featuring over 400 venues and more than 800 events across the Russian capital.

Designed to highlight the city’s cultural, recreational, and festive landscape, the programme has become a key annual attraction for international travellers. This year’s edition once again positions Moscow as one of the region’s most dynamic winter destinations.

Moscow in winter is characterised by illuminated streets, Christmas trees, and markets. The city’s main winter festival, Journey to Christmas, includes theatrical performances, open-air fairs, family activities, and workshops where visitors can create gifts and sample traditional treats. From Red Square to Gorky Park, the city offers a combination of Russian culture and seasonal festivities.

The city provides a variety of winter activities. Visitors can skate on Europe’s largest ice rink at VDNH, set against pavilions designed in the style of the former Soviet republics. The area also features interactive museums and a city farm. Another ice rink on Red Square provides a visually distinctive backdrop for visitors. Families can participate in snowball games, sledding, and building snowmen, while adventure-seekers may try husky sled rides in Sokolniki Park, approximately 20 minutes from the city center. Traditional Russian banyas (saunas), located near the city center, offer opportunities for relaxation.

Winter in Moscow also highlights cultural and artistic experiences. Visitors can attend performances of the Nutcrackerballet at the Bolshoi Theatre, watch ice shows featuring Olympic athletes, or explore the Moscow Estates festival, where historic mansions host seasonal cultural activities. According to Natalya Molochkova, head of International Cooperation of the Moscow City Tourism Committee: “Winter in Moscow combines leisure, family activities, and cultural experiences throughout the city.”

In addition to events and activities, Moscow provides modern accommodations, hospitality services, and cultural amenities. Luxury hotels, halal-friendly restaurants, and Arabic-speaking staff are available to support visitors. Average winter temperatures around -5 °C offer a cool but manageable climate for exploring the city.

For more information, visit: discover.moscow or follow on Snapchat @discover_moscow.