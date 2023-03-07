More than 800 students graduated in style from Atlas Group of Institutions

Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 11:19 AM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 11:24 AM

The students of Atlas Group of Institutions proudly threw their graduation caps up in the air, celebrating the precious moments of their academic journey. They were marking the culmination of their academic endeavor, which took years of dedication and hard work. The ceremony was held at Grand Hyatt, Dubai, on the previous Saturday.

Atlas Group of Institutions (AGI) is currently providing a wide range of training solutions from school level to the corporate level. These courses are approved and endorsed by the relevant international and local regulatory and accreditation bodies like the Office of Qualifications and Examinations regulation, UK (Ofqual), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Association of Indian Universities, Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai (KHDA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE (MOFA) and educational credential assessment agencies like World Education Services (WES).

Students who have successfully completed their courses from various well reputed universities and awarding bodies from the UK, Malaysia, Switzerland and India, have been conferred their respective awards.

Sheikh Humaid Rashid Humaid Abdulla Al Qassimi, the member of the ruling family of Sharjah, was the chief guest who inaugurated the ceremony. The ceremony started with academic procession consisting the senior academic members, dignitaries and the students who dressed in traditional academic robes and caps.

Certificates were presented by Shaikh Humaid; T N Prathapan, member of Indian parliament; Dr Ahmed Izanee Awang, vice-chancellor, Open University Malaysia; Dr Simon Evans, director – international partnerships, Anglia Ruskin University, UK and Kebour Ghenna, executive director – PAN African chamber of commerce and industries amidst the loud applause and cheers from the friends and families of the students. The ceremony also witnessed the distribution of awards and prizes to the meritorious students who excelled in their respective field of studies.

Akhil Satheesh, director, AGI, in his welcome speech motivated the students to be proud of themselves for the achievement and wished them success in their all future endeavours too.

Mohammed Munseer, chairman, AGI and Prameela Devi, CEO, AGI presented the history vision and mission of AGI.

Munseer expressed his contentment for serving a large section of student community with high quality education, which is affordable for all strata of the community.

Prameela stressed the importance of self-discipline and perseverance to achieve the goals and urged the students to nurture the values they gained during the academic journey, in all arenas of their lives.

Dr Evans, expressed his enthusiasm in delivering the programmes of Anglia Ruskin University in the UAE as the collaboration process is in the final stage.

The awards and mementoes were presented to the staff members of AGI who have been actively contributing to the growth of Atlas Group of Institutions.

Valedictorian speeches were delivered by Fathima Salim and Ali Mahdi Mithvani.

The launch of AGI's new international campus in Ghana was also announced in the event. The campus is named as Atlas College, Ghana’. AGI gained the advantage of having its operations in three continents with this new campus in Accra, Ghana.

Abdullah Jalal, business development analyst, GCC-Pearson PTE and Amritesh, director – Antai Fintec, UK were also present in the event as special guests. The event was also enlightened by the presence of well-known business personalities, principals from various schools in the UAE and other special invitees.

Sachin Patil, director of AGI, delivered the vote of thanks.

The event was concluded with various cultural programmes and dinner.