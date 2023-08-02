Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai leads the way, introducing Dubai's first cutting-edge Transcanalicular Laser-Assisted Endoscopic Dacryocystorhinostomy Procedure

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai continues to affirm its leading position in eye care

Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 4:59 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 5:02 PM

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic care, is thrilled to announce the arrival of a transformative new procedure to Dubai: Transcanalicular Laser-Assisted Endoscopic Dacryocystorhinostomy (TLE DCR). Introducing this procedure bolsters Moorfields' commitment to bringing world-leading medical advancements to the region.

TLE DCR is a minimally invasive technique specifically designed to treat persistent tearing and recurrent eye infections caused by the obstruction of the tear drainage system, also known as dacryocystitis. The procedure utilises a laser fibre guided by a high-definition endoscope threaded through the natural tear duct to create a new pathway around the blockage.

Compared to traditional Dacryocystorhinostomy procedures, TLE DCR offers numerous benefits, including quicker recovery, less risk of bleeding and infection, minimal scarring, and a significantly enhanced patient experience. It is a minimally invasive, laser-assisted procedure performed through the natural orifice, eliminating the need for a skin incision. It is particularly suitable for patients concerned with external scarring, those who have bleeding disorders or must remain on anticoagulation medication.

“Our commitment to continually improving patient care propels us to bring the latest medical innovations to the region," said Dr Ammar Safar, Chief Medical Officer at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai. "With the introduction of TLE DCR in Dubai, we are again at the forefront of advanced ophthalmic treatments, offering patients less invasive options with better outcomes."

Leading the implementation of this pioneering procedure at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai is oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Khalid Al Khayat. "Transcanalicular Laser-Assisted Endoscopic Dacryocystorhinostomy is a significant advance in our field," expressed Dr Al Khayat. "The arrival of TLE DCR in Dubai means our patients can experience the benefits of a procedure that prioritises their comfort, safety, and speedy recovery."

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai continues to affirm its leading position in eye care, consistently focusing on integrating advanced treatments and technologies. The addition of TLE DCR exemplifies the hospital's dedication to innovation, upholding the highest standards in patient care.