Monte Sol launches luxury fashion brand dedicated to padel

Monte Sol, a luxury fashion label dedicated to padel, has announced its market entry with a range of performance wear and off-court apparel designed specifically for the sport. The launch comes amid growing international interest in padel, with the company aiming to establish itself as the first luxury fashion brand focused exclusively on the sport.

Co-founded by Valery Lorenz, Monte Sol aims to bring a dedicated fashion identity to padel, rather than treating it as one category within a broader sportswear portfolio. Its design, product development and brand direction are centred on the sport, with collections intended for both on-court performance and everyday wear.

"We see padel as more than a sport. It brings together movement, style and social connection, and we believe it deserves a luxury brand that reflects that culture," said Valery Lorenz, co-founder of Monte Sol. "Our ambition is to create a recognisable aesthetic and a sense of belonging for the people shaping the future of the game, both on and off the court."

Lorenz brings experience in venture capital and private equity, which informs the company's approach to identifying opportunities and building long-term value. Alongside overseeing strategy, expansion and partnerships, Lorenz leads Monte Sol's creative direction, producing the brand's designs and shaping its visual identity.

According to the company, this combination of commercial and creative leadership influences how its collections are developed. Rather than adapting general sportswear for padel, Monte Sol designs its products around the specific requirements of the sport, while also considering the social and lifestyle aspects associated with it.

The brand's product portfolio is divided into two categories: performance wear and off-court apparel. Its performance wear is developed specifically for padel match play, rather than adapted from general sportswear collections, while the off-court collection features clothing designed for everyday wear, reflecting the sport's growing social and lifestyle appeal.

For more information, visit: www.montesol-official.com