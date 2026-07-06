Money Expo Abu Dhabi brings top brands and expert insights to help invest smarter

Money Expo Abu Dhabi brings together over 30+ exhibitors including brands such as ADSS, MultiBank Group, IC Markets, Vantage Markets, VT Markets, and Anax Capital — alongside an expected 3,500+ attendees comprising visitors, brokers, IBs/affiliates, and investors from across the MENA region.

Beyond the exhibition floor, a major highlight for attendees this year is the conference, featuring a packed schedule of expert-led sessions designed for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of global markets — from first-time investors to experienced professionals managing active portfolios.

The conference programme brings together regulators, institutional voices, and market leaders across sessions including:

Navigating UAE’s Multi-Regulator Landscape: Compliance Essentials

The UAE at the Regulatory Crossroads: How EU and US Rules Are Reshaping Global Finance

Digital Assets in Abu Dhabi: From Regulation to Real Trading Flow

How Institutions View GCC Liquidity & Market Access

AI Agents Revolutionizing Trading Strategies

Decoding Trumponomics: Trading Volatility in 2026

Retail Risk Management Playbook for Volatile Markets

Confirmed speakers include Dr Ayesha Binlootah, vice president of VARA; Saker Asllan, chief exchange operations officer at Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange; Dr Bhaskar Dasgupta, chairman of Middle East Stablecoin Association; Naeem Aslam, CIO and columnist, Zaye Capital Markets - Nasdaq; Johny Giacaman, CBOO at MultiBank Group; Wael Makarem, financial market strategist Lead, Exness; Katerina Zemskova, chief digital asset officer, Pay10; Haroon Mulla, co-founder and CEO, Trading AI; Amer Al Ahbabi, group chairman of Vertix Holdings; and Amir Tabch, CEO of OFZA; and others.

Registration for Money Expo Abu Dhabi is open for visitors and industry professionals ahead of the event's opening on July 8, attendees can register: https://moneyexpoglobal.com/abudhabi/register/en.