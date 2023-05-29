Monday Agono Matthew: The Dubai-based Nigerian digital creator and influencer making waves in the fashion industry

From Mr Nigeria International to a popular digital creator and fashion influencer, Monday Agono Matthew has come a long way in his career. Born in Nigeria and based in Dubai, the 27-year-old has been breaking boundaries and making waves with his incredible talent.

After completing his BSc in computer science from Caritas University, Enugu State, Matthew set his sights on the entertainment industry. And, it wasn't long before he became the first Nigerian to win the Mr International title in 2015, which helped him establish himself as a fashion icon in Dubai.

Since then, he has been making his unique mark in the fashion industry and event-walking international runways, such as Dubai Fashion Week, Arise Fashion Week, and South African Fashion Week. He is also known for his high-end photography skills and digital creation, creating an engaging social media presence for his fans.

Through his journey, Matthew has shown that with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, one can achieve anything they desire. He continues to inspire people worldwide to pursue their passion, follow their dreams, and never give up.