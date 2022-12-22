Momentum Group expands to Dubai, creating real estate and tourism investment opportunities

After having firmly entrenched itself over the world, Momentum Group is all set to foray in the multicultural cosmopolitan Dubai Market, synonymous with the posh shopping malls, penthouses and where real estate and tourism activity is fast returning to normal.

The three-decade old group under the able guidance of Gamal El Hakim, chairman and Seif El Hakim, vice-chairman and Global CEO has traversed as long way and has created waves in the real estate and tourism sector, with its projects now all set to charm the connoisseurs of real estate, tourism and food services in Dubai.

Gamal El Hakim said: “With presence in over 10 international markets and coupled with over three decades of experience, the group today is the one of the largest independent residential leisure real estate developer, sales and marketing group in the Middle East and Africa region. Dubai expansion comes at the right time to fulfil the group vision.”

Seif El Hakim elaborated what his group specialises in and said: "The UAE remains a lucrative market for local and global investors. We have interests in real estate development, real estate sales and marketing, fractional ownership and real estate travel, real estate consulting services, real estate project management and investment, franchising, real estate and travel life style services, wellness services, hotel and resort management and retail and food services.”

As per the figures issued by Dubai Land Department (DLD) recently Dubai real estate market recorded 385 sales transactions worth Dh936.65 million, in addition to 98 mortgage deals of Dh186.25 million, and 41 gift deals amounting to Dh131.82 million.

Momentum’s Focus is focused on delivering superior and unprecedented client service levels and real added value which has led to our growth and prosperity while maintaining our ethical conduct ensuring our clients financial security and happiness.

Speaking at length about his expansion plans, Seif El Hakim, said: "Dubai was on my map for expansion and finally we have opened a branch here. I strongly advise investors to follow my footsteps. Real estate investment in Dubai offers one of the highest rental yields in the world, Dubai is one of the fastest growing cities in the world in terms of population, it has a world class infrastructure, booming tourism, strong and transparent regulations, safe and stable, tax free and freehold and provides property investment visa for properties above Dh1 million which no other city in the world offers."

