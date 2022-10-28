Mohammed Salahuddin: Scaling new heights

How often have we heard of individuals who have done exceptionally well at an early stage of their careers, and that too in their teen years! Not very often, isn't it? But here we have a young 18-year-old entrepreneur who has hit the right buttons by excelling in his entrepreneurial journey, which has managed to win him a position amongst the best young businessmen. Mohammed Salahuddin, a Dubai inhabitant has proved that if one remains focused and dedicated to work, nothing can stop them from achieving success.

Early beginning

Speaking about his foray into the world of entrepreneurship, Salahuddin says that he was always inclined towards the world of business from a young age. Coming from a family who have had a long history of being successful entrepreneurs, Salahuddin wanted to follow the same path. At 16, he stepped into the rigorous world of stock trading, combating through the wilderness of the market. Whilst managing an impressive six-figure investment portfolio, he jumped into establishing his own enterprises, which has grown exponentially over time. According to the young multipreneur, being an entrepreneur is not easy as it’s portrayed. He said: "There are lots of setbacks and challenges you have to overcome. Only through learning and self discipline, you begin to scratch the surface of what you’re capable of."

Scaling up

Apart from incubating startups, Salahuddin has also established several companies like 'The Meta Studio', a startup NFT art agency helping the masses penetrate the NFT market with personal collections. He says that there's a lot of potential in the digital asset space, as it is poised to reach great lengths over time. “Attention is the new currency, data is the new oil” says Salahuddin. Being actively involved in this space and helping others establish a strong grip over it has earned him a reputable name in the industry. He is also a strong supporter of innovational start-ups with unique ideas and has contributed immensely towards this space, aiding nascent projects gear up their game.

Salahuddin is an example of a new generation of exceptionally gifted people who, rather than opting for a traditional job, are redirecting their destiny by scaling and connecting with people internationally.

Ammar Tarique is the content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.