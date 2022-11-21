Mohammed Rasool Khoory and Sons launches new Rolex boutique in Abu Dhabi

Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 5:03 PM Last updated: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 5:05 PM

Mohammed Rasool Khoory and Sons (MRK) and Rolex today announced the grand official opening of a new boutique in Abu Dhabi. Located in Yas Mall, the boutique is in the heart of the biggest mall in Abu Dhabi at Yas Island – one of the top tourism projects in the capital. It occupies the ground floor, near the Fashion Parking. The 235 sq m flagship boutique offers professional expertise in an elegant setting, one that promotes a sense of harmony, discretion and intimacy with the brand. “Having represented Rolex in Abu Dhabi for 53 years, we are very proud to be expanding the Rolex presence in Abu Dhabi. We have always upheld the highest standards of quality and service integral to the brand and our business. Our latest boutique is a peerless testament to the timeless perfection of Rolex watches,” said Yousef Mohammed Rasool Khoori, CEO of the MRK group.

One boutique — A whole Rolex world

Every element of the interior design features an elegant Rolex aesthetic and radiates the values of the Rolex crown. Excellence, precision and attention to detail emanate from the careful calibration of colours and patterns in the fittings and furnishings. Sensitive lighting accentuates the beauty of a selection of Rolex watches, which are displayed in refined showcases lined with beige leather and finished with bronze trims. A striking emerald aqua wall highlights the rich Rolex heritage – its wave motif references the iconic Oyster, the world’s first waterproof wristwatch. This intense green is mirrored around the boutique, creating accents that harmonise a refreshed colour palette. The walls mix textures from walnut brown wood to beige-coloured stone and hand-crafted stucco panels with motifs crafted from resins covered in gold leather in a pattern that recalls the fluted bezel of the Oyster watch.