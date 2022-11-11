Mohammed Rasool Khoory and Sons launches new Läderach store

Published: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 5:02 PM

Mohammed Rasool Khoory and Sons and Läderach recently announced the grand opening of a new store in Dubai. Located in Dubai Mall, the new Läderach store is located in the lower ground floor of the mall. Every element of the interior design features the elegant Läderach aesthetic and radiates the values of the Swiss chocolate.

As the largest artisanal chocolatier in Switzerland, Läderach has been producing its own chocolate mass since 2012, making it one of the few premium chocolate producers assuring quality from the cocoa bean stage to the end product.

Youssef Khoory, CEO, Mohammed Rasool Khoory and Sons welcomed Johannes Laderach CEO of Läderach chocolateries in Switzerland, along with media representatives and reporters from different leading print and digital publications in the UAE at the opening ceremony.

Ever since the launch of its first branch in 2016, Läderach has steadily expanded its presence in the UAE. Currently the Swiss Chocolatier has eight branches across the UAE. Läderach has been producing top-quality handcrafted Swiss chocolate and confectionery specialities since 1962. Headquartered in Glarus, Switzerland, the company is fully owned by the Läderach family and has more than 800 employees.

Läderach has production facilities in Switzerland and a production facility in Germany. Its unique premium products are currently sold in 60 Läderach chocolateries in Switzerland and Germany, as well as through sales partners in the Middle East and Asia. Apart from its finished range of chocolates, Läderach also offers semi-finished products that are in high demand with specialist customers like high-end hotels and restaurants from around the world.