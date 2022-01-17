Mohammed Rashid Khan merges 'Cryptork' for media platforms

Presently, cryptocurrencies have become a global phenomenon with many businesses adapting this innovative technology to spruce up their game. We can say that it's introduction has disrupted the traditional financial systems for good, and it holds a bright future as the transition towards it is increasing with each passing day. The potential of blockchain technology is enormous, and that has prompted many entrepreneurs to dwell deep into it and capitalise on its advantages. One such entrepreneur from Dubai, Mohammed Rashid Khan, has taken it up with the introduction of Cryptork, which is a utility token that can be used to avail discounted services on media platforms, a first of its kind in the industry. According to Rashid, cryptocurrencies have tremendous potential value as a medium of exchange, as its underlying technology - blockchain has emerged as a powerful medium which has drawn attention of many in business. "The scope of potential applications for blockchain technology is extremely attractive as it spans across a wide range of area in almost every operational industry which makes sense for smart players to incorporate it in their system to make a breakthrough and race ahead of competition," said the successful multipreneur who has vast experience in establishing businesses and amalgamating advanced methods which speeds up its success journey without any hurdles.

The 31-year-old has always thought of out of the box innovative ideas which have taken his entrepreneurial journey to the next level. This unique approach in setting up any of his businesses have led him to reach astounding heights of success and that's evident by looking at his career graph which has forever moved upwards since the time he stepped into this zone. He says that the introduction of Cryptork will change the way media platforms work owing to its unique properties. He is hoping to introduce many such advancements in the future, which would change the course of businesses in a big way.

