Mohammad bin Rashid Library hosts a reading session for fourth-grade students of Al Mawakeb School – Al Khawaneej

by Anam Khan Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 2:45 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 3:15 PM

The Mohammad bin Rashid Library hosted a reading session and workshop for grade four students of Al Mawakeb School – Al Khawaneej on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The children toured the library’s numerous facilities, and various thematic libraries, including the Public Library, Periodicals Library, Atlas and Map Library, Media and Arts Library, a library for audio-visual publications, in addition to the Young Adults Library, Special Collections Library, and study rooms. The Highlight of the tour was the Children's Library, which features a section for reading stories and hosts various activities that enrich the knowledge and horizons of future generations.

During the visit, Alissar Nasr, the chief academic officer of AMSI, read the storybook 'Mohammad and Al Maha Remember' authored by Safia Al Shehi and illustrated by Haifa Abd Al Hussein. The book highlights the importance of remembering daily duties and responsibilities. Following the book reading Nasr facilitated a workshop focused on helping the students apply what they learned from the story of Mohammad and Al Maha. Students enjoyed crafting their calendars while discussing the importance of organising daily tasks and setting reminders so that they would not forget.

Nasr emphasised the significance of reading and its importance in developing skills children will use throughout their lives. She believes that even a daily 10-minute reading not only keeps one informed but also enhances the imagination and boosts creativity, making learning easier and hoped that every parent recognises the joy it brings and avoids missing out.

Al Mawakeb is a private international school founded in Dubai in 1979. Currently, it boasts a student body of over 7500 with over 60 nationalities represented in its schools Al Mawakeb Al Garhoud, Al Mawakeb Al Barsha and Al Mawakeb Al Khawaneej.

Nasr is responsible for coordinating all aspects of curriculum development, delivery, assessment, and student support programmes and services for all AMSI-managed schools. She is the Arab Woman of the Year 2020 (education). She has also been a keynote speaker and a panellist at many academic and prominent conferences in the UAE.