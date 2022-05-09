Mohammad Al Bulooki joins Quint as the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mohammad Al Bulooki, COO, Etihad Airways has joined hands with Quint, the innovative project linking the metaverse with the real world, becoming chairman of its board of directors. The high-profile appointment accelerates Quint’s roll-out of its real-world ecosystem and network as it works towards linking the physical and virtual worlds in innovative ways.

Al Bulooki has been serving as the chief operating officer of Etihad Aviation Group since July 2018, leading all operations of the core airline business as well as Etihad Airport services, network planning, sales, revenue management, cargo and logistics, commercial strategy planning, and alliances. He has previously held the role of executive vice president commercial of Etihad Airways, where he led global sales, marketing, partnerships and guest experience.

Founded in 2003, Etihad Airways is the national carrier of the UAE, and one of the Middle East’s most recognised aviation brands. As of December 2021, the airline was serving 71 passengers and cargo destinations in 47 countries, having carried over 3.5 million passengers, while employing 12,500 plus employees globally.

The appointment of Al Bulooki is a major milestone in Quint’s ecosystem roll-out as it attracts conventional investors as well as crypto enthusiasts through hybrid investment models. Quint’s revolutionary super-staking pools deliver real-world rewards such as exclusive limited-edition Hublot watches, airline tickets, supercar experiences and discounts across a global network of hospitality establishments. Later in its roadmap, Quint will enable fractional ownership of real estate projects for its super-staking investors.

Al Bulooki’s appointment as the chairman of the board of directors at Quint has made waves within the crypto and DeFi community as well as thought leaders, investors and policymakers in the Middle East. It signifies a move towards broader-based acceptance of DeFi and cryptocurrency ecosystems with real-world applications, spearheaded by Quint. Al Bulooki will bring his experience serving at the forefront of regional aviation in a career spanning two decades to Quint. His ability to catalyse multi-cultural teams focused on growth, profitability and innovation will propel Quint to the next tier in the project’s growth and development plans.