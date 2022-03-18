Mohamed Ezzat aka Moee has a secret to fame and success.

Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 2:53 PM

Mohamed Ezzat, better known as Moee, is a German citizen who lives in Dubai and has links to the Azaitar family. He has recently been awarded Moroccan citizenship, which is a great honour.

His citizenship was conferred by King Mohammed VI on November 6, the anniversary of the Green March. Mohamed Ezzat is a German national who resides in Dubai with his family. This decision was taken in response to a Dahir, followed by a specific action. The Moroccan citizenship was also conferred to Algerian artist Cheb Khaled and French actor Gerard Darmon, born in the country.

Furthermore, in addition to his ties to the Azaitar brothers, Othman and Abou Bakr, Mohamed Ezzat is well-known for his friendship with Moroccan King Mohammed VI. Morocco's current ruler is the subject of this interview with Mohamed Ezzat, a native of the German city of Dinslaken. Ezzat is considered as a public figure who works with some well-known musicians, football players, and UFC fighters combatants, according to media sources.

Celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo and DJ Martin Garrix often join Ezzat on social media. Ezzat formerly served as the Four Seasons Hotel Group's marketing campaign face. While now in Morocco, Ezzat shared images of himself raising the Moroccan flag at El- Ayoun and a portrait of himself and his brothers at the Mansour Hotel in Marrakesh on the ‘Instagram’ social media network, which Facebook owns. When the Green March took place in EI-Ayoun, Ezzat was instrumental in organizing a football match that brought together football personalities from throughout the globe.

Moee was born and reared in Germany and has been a resident of Dubai since 2006. He is a public personality who works with many celebrities, including musicians, football players, and UFC fighters.

It would not be inaccurate to state that he has been mentoring all of these talents, leading them to success, and making a significant contribution to their future. If it's real, it's not boasting, as someone correctly said. That's how Moee's life seems to be: a humble man with exceptional business acumen.

Moee has spent years assisting young people in and out of the UAE in recognising and fostering their unique talents in the most professional manner possible. Moee has a vast worldwide network and is good friends with many powerful individuals throughout the globe and is well-known for his unwavering support and admiration for artists.

He sometimes hangs around with popular celebrities and renowned players. He had been having supper with C Ronaldo, the Juventus superstar and former Real Madrid attacker. Photographers then saw them.