MoEngage gets $100 million to scale marketing AI agents, eyes strong growth in North America and EMEA

AI-led Customer Data and Engagement Platform MoEngage gets $100 million in a new funding round led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and A91 Partners, underscoring the growing global demand for next-generation marketing technology. The fresh capital will accelerate MoEngage’s product innovation and strengthen its expansion across North America, Europe, The Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

With this round, MoEngage’s total funding has crossed $250 million, positioning the company among the leading players in the AI-powered customer data and engagement space. Founded in Bengaluru, India and headquartered jointly in San Francisco and Bengaluru, the company helps consumer brands automate and personalise digital experiences across web, mobile, social, email, and messaging channels.

The new funds will be used to scale its flagship Merlin AI suite, a collection of intelligent agents purpose-built for marketing and product teams to make data-driven decisions, automate campaign management, and increase customer conversions.

“Our global momentum, on top of our category leadership in Asia, validates that brands are moving beyond legacy marketing clouds,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and co-founder of MoEngage. “More than 300 enterprises worldwide have turned to MoEngage for its AI-led agility and ease of use. This investment will fuel our next phase of growth across North America and EMEA.”

The company counts over 1,350 global brands among its customers, including SoundCloud, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino’s, Deutsche Telekom, and Travelodge, reaching over two billion consumers each month.

“MoEngage has been an incredible partner in our growth journey,” said Hope Barrett, Sr director of Martech at SoundCloud. “Their platform enabled us to seamlessly migrate more than 120 million users in just 12 weeks and leverage AI-driven insights to accelerate product launches that have strengthened retention across our paid user base.”

Rajat Sood, managing director at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said: “Our investment in MoEngage reflects Goldman Sachs’ commitment to backing category-leading technology platforms that are leveraging AI for serving enterprises globally. By leveraging our global network, expertise, and capital, we look forward to helping the company accelerate growth, expand into new markets, and deliver lasting value to its customers.”

Kaushik Anand, partner at A91 Partners, added: “We have gotten to know the MoEngage team over the last six years and have been impressed by their ability to constantly innovate and expand their product offerings. We are excited to back MoEngage as they look to scale their global customer footprint by empowering marketing and product teams with cutting-edge technology to build and retain customer relationships.”

The MEA region, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, has become a major growth frontier for MoEngage. As both economies accelerate their digital transformation agendas under Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy, demand for AI-driven customer data and engagement platforms is surging.

MoEngage has been expanding its presence in Riyadh and Dubai, working with leading retail, e-commerce, financial services, and telecom companies to unify and make structured customer data accessible in real-time, and deliver personalised, omnichannel marketing experiences. The company said it aims to help enterprises in the region leverage AI to enhance customer retention and loyalty in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. MoEngage’s top customers in the region include The ENTERTAINER, DAMAC, Gathern, Alsaif Gallery, Azadea, Apparel Group, Danube Home, Sharjah Co-op, Gulf Insurance Group, Jazeera Airways, Geekay Group, Mobily Pay, MultiBank, The Giving Movement, and more.

To celebrate this vibrant customer ecosystem, MoEngage is bringing its annual flagship event #GROWTH Mixer to Dubai on November 26, reinforcing its position as one of the most loved platforms for marketers and business leaders in the Middle East. The exclusive event will honour the region's top leaders with inspiring keynotes and showcase new product updates designed to further enhance their customer experience and drive success.

MoEngage was recently recognised as a “Customers’ Choice” in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (May 2025) and as a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs (Q4 2024).