Modern Floors expands presence as Basil David Anthony takes Dubai by storm

By Vaishali Sanjay Published: Mon 29 May 2023, 12:14 PM Last updated: Mon 29 May 2023, 12:16 PM

In a significant move that marks a new chapter for Ghanaian local flooring brand Modern Floors, visionary entrepreneur Basil David Anthony has expanded the company's reach to the bustling metropolis of Dubai.

With over 15 years in business across various continents, Anthony, also known as the CEO ExtraOrdinaire (CEOExtraO), is a prominent Ghanaian-British entrepreneur and philanthropist, celebrated for his exceptional leadership and versatile expertise across various business sectors. Born on November 24, 1985, in Accra, Ghana, to a Cypriot-British father and a Ghanaian mother, Anthony has established himself as a respected public figure with a wide range of accomplishments.

Operating under the trade name of Basil Modern Floors and Walls LLC in Dubai, a globally recognised British brand is strategically positioned within the city's thriving home furnishings industry. This expansion has established Modern Floors in the Middle East, showcasing its exceptional offerings in Dubai. The showroom aims to provide a diverse range of products and services from artificial carpets (AstroTurf) to Vinyl / PVC / SPC / LVT and carpet tiles, adhesives, and various floor and wall solutions, Modern Floors caters to the needs of commercial spaces, sports facilities, businesses, and residential properties.

As with all Modern Floors showrooms, the Dubai location caters to a wide array of clients, including contractors, interior designers, landscapers, tilers, homeowners, property developers, architects, and traders, among others. The company's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence will be reflected in this new showroom, granting customers convenient access to a diverse selection of top-quality products and services.

The Dubai showroom holds immense significance for Modern Floors, as it signifies the fifth showroom to be established in Africa and the Middle East within just two years. Since its inception in 2017, Modern Floors has made remarkable strides in expanding its global presence and solidifying its reputation on the world stage.

Anthony, the driving force behind Modern Floors, views the company's entry into Dubai as an exciting milestone, elevating their mission to new heights. With a steadfast focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Modern Floors is poised to leave an indelible mark on the flooring industry in Africa, the Middle East, Europe and beyond.

With Anthony at the helm, Modern Floors continues its journey towards global recognition and excellence in the flooring industry.

For more information about Modern Floors and its upcoming ventures, please visit its official website: www.modernfloorsuae.com.

Vaishali Sanjay is a co-founder and editor at MICE Experts FZE.