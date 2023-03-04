MNK Studios leads homegrown talent ‘ABRI’ into the realm of Dolby Atmos for music

Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 9:00 AM

MNK Studios, a Dubai-based professional recording facility, is proud to announce the release of the first Dolby Atmos mix for popular Emirati soul artist, Hamdan Al Abri, aka ABRI.

The Dolby Atmos mix produced by MNK Studios, which was created for the latest single release ‘Higher (breathe easy)’ by ABRI, is the first for its genre in the region to be mixed in this format and promises to deliver an unapparelled listening experience for fans of soul music. With its immersive sound, the Atmos mix allows listeners to experience a soundscape of sound in binaural or ‘3-dimensional’ format, which is very different to conventional stereo mixes produced for the consumer market.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this innovative sound technology to our clients and to be at the forefront of the region’s music scene,” said Miltiadis Kyvernitis, owner and chief audio engineer at MNK Studios. “Dolby Atmos for music is the way forward and is a game-changer for music production, and we’re excited to have had the opportunity to work with the talented and renowned ABRI for our first release since enabling our studio facility with Dolby Atmos.”

Abri, who has been making music for nearly two decades, is known for his soulful sound and powerful, dynamic vocal range. As the first homegrown soul artist from the UAE to have a song released in Atmos, he hopes to connect with his fans on a deeper level and bring them even closer to the emotions and energy of his music.

"It is an amazing experience,” says Abri. "The fact that you become immersed in the music is something that really triggered my interest, so that instead of just listening to the music, you are a part of the song and the experience of how the song was created. Hopefully we will be doing more of these with MNK Studios. I believe a lot of people in the industry think this will become the standard. I am very excited about the journey and hope to see Dolby Atmos becoming the standard of the music listening experience for all artists dedicated to the art of music.”

The Dolby Atmos version of ‘Higher (breathe easy)’ is now available for streaming on Apple Music and Anghami, playable on Dolby Atmos-enabled mobile phones and devices. For the best experience, use Apple Air Pods or high-quality headphones.

This release marks another milestone in MNK Studio's commitment to delivering the highest quality sound and production for its clients. With its cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art facility, and team of experienced professional audio engineers, MNK Studios is poised to continue leading the way in music production, not just for musicians and artists but for the film industry as well.