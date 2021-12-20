MMP World Wide unveils exclusive partnership with DynAdmic

The strategic alliance will strengthen MMPWW’s commitment to brand safety, utilising DynAdmic’s unique proprietary technology to contextualise at scale

Leading Adtech solutions provider, MMP World Wide (MMPWW), has announced an exclusive partnership with DynAdmic, a platform for precision reach, to drive greater efficiencies and unification in video campaigns across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and North America markets, effective from January 1, 2022.

DynAdmic curates digital video advertising inventory from the world’s leading websites by utilising smart targeting, activating brand safety and fraud security, while focusing on campaign performance metrics. Using contextual modeling, DynAdmic’s unique proprietary technology uses audio recognition and AI semantic analysis to help media agencies and direct advertisers target their qualified and relevant audience based on their real time interest.

This partnership will see MMPWW leverage DynAdmic’s precision targeting and cookie-free solution to bring relevancy and efficiency for all mass or highly specific reach digital campaigns, while providing one of the best brand-safety products in the market.

Ayman Hayder, CEO, MMPWW, said: “We’re transacting in an environment where we know brand safety is an issue and fraud still needs to be tackled, which is why partnerships like these are so important. We recognise our own pioneer mentality reflected in DynAdmic’s own vision, capitalising on the need for a strong ad model within the premium video advertising market and creating a solution based on audio content recognition in response. Their unique technology not only heightens the experience, but also offers full transparency and accuracy in each campaign placement. We are delighted to be their regional partner, as we continue to expand our technology portfolio and deliver a range of globally competitive solutions to our clients.”

Nader Bitar, managing director, MMPWW, said: “We have been talking about the return of contextual for a while now, particularly as we inch closer to a cookieless world. By partnering with DynAdmic and bringing their products to the region, we will be able to take video measurement to the next level, allowing our clients to understand the effectiveness of their campaigns in real-time with full transparency on the delivery. It’s an exciting venture and I look forward to working with the team at DynAdmic in the very near future.”

MMPWW is known for its pioneering approach to adtech across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC), offering full-funnel targeting and precision marketing solutions to help their clients reach and engage their audiences in real-time. Deploying a combination of in-house tech expertise with valuable strategic industry alliances, MMPWW equips its clients with the tools and knowledge to better monetise their digital advertising inventory, improve campaign performance and have a dynamic and transparent way to communicate through vibrant content.

Celine Gauthier-Darnis, co-founder, DynAdmic, said: "DynAdmic has been operating in the region for two years. We see the value in partnering with MMP to scale both our businesses and benefit brands in the Middle East. Through the use of our proprietary and futuristic technology ,supported by our ambition to put brand safety and fraud eradication at the very heart of our offers ,we expect to set a new benchmark in the region based on our successes in EU, US, LATAM and APAC. It will be an exciting 2022 and we are committed to driving the Adtech industry towards excellence."

Powered by automation to scale delivery of communications to consumers, the company aims to create the next generation adtech solution through effective data mining and tech driven attribution modeling, offering a cookieless targeting approach to digital advertising. With its headquarters based in Dubai, MMPWW continues to extend its global operations with offices in Lebanon, Singapore and throughout Europe.

For more information, please visit mmpww.com.