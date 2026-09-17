MLS UAE unveils region’s first robot skewer, bringing automation to traditional mishkak preparation

MLS UAE (Muscat Livestock), a butchery business with over 45 years of expertise in the sector, has introduced the region’s first Robot Skewer, bringing automation to the preparation of Mishkak, the popular grilled meat skewers enjoyed across Oman and the wider Gulf. Designed for beef, lamb and chicken Mishkak, the technology marks a new step in the company’s efforts to combine traditional butchery expertise with modern technology and respond to growing demand for fresh, convenient everyday meals across the UAE.

This new automated solution is designed to bring greater consistency, precision and efficiency to Mishkak preparation, a process that has traditionally relied heavily on manual skill and labour. From beef and lamb to chicken Mishkak, the Robot Skewer helps standardise portioning and preparation while maintaining the quality and freshness associated with MLS UAE’s traditional butchery expertise.

The launch comes as the UAE’s food and grocery sector continues to shift towards digitally enabled, convenience-led consumption. The UAE food e-commerce market grew by 13 per cent between 2023 and 2024 to approximately $1.1 billion, reflecting growing consumer adoption of online food purchasing. Between January and June 2026, more than 70,000 UAE customers placed over 180,000 online meat delivery orders across the UAE, with monthly order volume growing 15 per cent during the first six months of 2026.

For MLS UAE, the Robot Skewer forms part of a broader technology-led approach to modernising its operations without compromising the role of traditional butchery expertise. The company views automation as a tool to support its teams, improve operational consistency and enable it to respond more efficiently to increasing consumer demand across its retail, e-commerce and foodservice channels.

"Technology should enhance the expertise and standards that have defined our business, not replace them,” said Nadeem Ahmed, director for MLS UAE. "The Robot Skewer allows us to introduce greater consistency, precision and efficiency into an important part of our preparation process, while our teams continue to bring the knowledge and craftsmanship behind the product. As we grow in the UAE, we will continue to adopt innovation where it creates genuine value for our operations and, ultimately, our customers."

With roots in Oman as MLS Oman spanning decades, MLS expanded into the UAE in 2024 and has since developed its fresh meat e-commerce operations through mlsuae.ae. The platform offers 100 per cent Halal fresh beef, lamb and chicken from a range of origins, bringing MLS’s decades of butchery experience to everyday meals. The company offers fresh delivery across the UAE and Oman.

The Robot Skewer represents the latest stage in MLS UAE’s evolution, bringing together established butchery knowledge, digital commerce and production technology. By combining traditional Mishkak preparation with modern automation, MLS UAE is bringing a familiar regional favourite into a more efficient and scalable production environment as the company continues to build its presence in the UAE’s evolving food sector.