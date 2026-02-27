MKV Luxury introduces Dubai’s first 60-minute Instant Rent-to-Own programme

MKV Luxury Car Rental has announced the launch of Dubai’s first 60-minute Instant Rent-to-Own programme, offering a streamlined and structured pathway to premium vehicle ownership without traditional bank financing.

The newly introduced model enables eligible customers to complete documentation and activate their agreement within 60 minutes, subject to standard compliance procedures. The initiative is designed to remove common ownership barriers such as lengthy loan approvals, credit score dependency, and complex banking requirements, while maintaining full legal compliance under UAE regulations. Shahbaz Ashraf, CEO of the company, said that the launch represents a strategic move toward flexible, customer-focused mobility solutions tailored to Dubai’s dynamic market.

Under the programme, customers enter fixed-term agreements typically ranging from 18 to 36 months with predictable monthly payments. Upon successful completion of the term, clients become eligible for ownership transfer at nominal charges, ensuring transparency and long-term value planning. The details can be viewed at https://www.renttoowncars.ae/. Vishal, managing partner, added that the framework is built around transparency, compliance, and operational efficiency to make it hassle free and WIN-WIN arrangement.

The programme provides access to MKV Luxury’s curated fleet of premium and ultra-luxury vehicles, including models from Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Audi, and BMW. Customers may also request specific makes and models, subject to availability and structured agreement terms.

The initiative is expected to appeal to entrepreneurs, executives, and long-term residents seeking asset-focused transportation solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.renttoowncars.ae and https://www.mkvluxury.com.