MIYA water's global impact on water efficiency and UAE's sustainability goals

CEO Noam Komy leads MIYA Water in pioneering sustainable water management, addressing the global challenge of water scarcity and aligning with the UAE's environmental dedication. (Photo from MIYA Water)

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 6:10 PM

Under the guidance of CEO Noam Komy, MIYA Water has risen as a pivotal force in the global pursuit of sustainable water management, addressing the pressing issues of water scarcity and climate change. This effort resonates with the UAE's environmental commitment, showcased by its significant role in hosting COP28.

Marking a Vision Anchored in the UAE’s Sustainability Efforts

Positioned at the forefront of the global sustainability movement, MIYA Water has aligned its core mission with the environmental initiatives of the UAE. "The UAE, under its inspirational leadership, is leading the global sustainability efforts, and I’m very grateful for the chance to live and work in the UAE," remarked Komy, reflecting on the reason why he chose Abu Dhabi as his new home and base. This strategic alignment with the UAE, particularly in the context of COP28, reflects a broader narrative of collaboration in addressing environmental challenges.

For instance, MIYA Water’s Bahamas project exemplifies its commitment to environmental sustainability, extending beyond water conservation. This initiative stands out for its significant water savings, reducing Non-Revenue Water (NRW) from 56 per cent to 21 per cent and contributing to reducing CO2 emissions by 150,000 tonnes. Such initiatives and achievements underscore MIYA’s dedication to linking water efficiency with broader environmental objectives.

Navigating the Broader Environmental Impact of MIYA’s Operations

Moreover, MIYA Water’s approach transcends traditional water conservation, integrating significant carbon footprint reduction. The company has made remarkable strides, saving 1.5 billion cubic meters of water and reducing 0.85 million tons of CO2 emissions. "Our strategy encompasses a holistic view of environmental sustainability,” Komy said, emphasising MIYA’s comprehensive approach to environmental stewardship.

Furthermore, MIYA Water is committed to continual improvement in sync with the Paris Agreement's objectives and COP28's goals. The company meticulously tracks the carbon footprint of its water projects, ensuring alignment with global climate action plans. This proactive approach to sustainability exemplifies MIYA’s dedication to advancing global climate goals.

Envisioning a Sustainable Future in Water Management

The company continuously adopts advanced technologies and processes to bolster water efficiency and reduce environmental impact. “Innovation is integral to our mission, and the UAE is the new global hub of innovation,” Komy stated, highlighting the importance of evolving solutions in environmental management.

As MIYA Water progresses into the future, it is uniquely positioned to influence global water management and environmental sustainability significantly. The company's efforts and the UAE's pioneering role in sustainability paint a picture of a collaborative and sustainable future. "Our journey continues, with each step bringing us closer to a sustainable, water-secure world," Komy concluded, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment and effort to global environmental well-being.

MIYA Water, guided by Noam Komy, symbolises how visionary leadership and innovative practices can contribute significantly to global sustainability efforts. As COP28 concludes, MIYA's story is a compelling example of the power of commitment and collaborative action in the face of environmental challenges.

— Anne Schulze is a freelancer content writer.