MIT student Neil Warty launches Atlantis Aqua, an AI and blockchain-powered platform for global aquaculture

Atlantis Aqua has announced the launch of AquaOS, an AI- and blockchain-powered aquaculture management platform designed to address operational inefficiencies and risk factors across the global fish farming industry. The platform was developed by Neil Warty, a 15-year-old engineering student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

AquaOS delivers real-time monitoring, analytics, and intelligent task management for aquaculture operations, targeting challenges that directly affect fish health, productivity, and farm profitability. The system continuously tracks critical parameters, including dissolved oxygen levels, water quality, equipment performance, and feeding schedules, generating actionable insights and automated alerts to help operators intervene before issues escalate.

"The aquaculture industry faces significant challenges in maintaining optimal conditions across multiple ponds simultaneously," said Warty. "AquaOS uses AI to prioritise critical interventions and guide daily operations, helping farmers prevent losses before they occur."

The platform provides a centralised dashboard that enables farm operators to monitor live operations, access AI-driven analytics, and receive intelligent task recommendations. Its risk-alert system identifies urgent issues such as dangerous dissolved oxygen levels, equipment malfunctions, and inefficient feeding patterns, enabling timely corrective action.

AquaOS also includes pond-by-pond monitoring, disease-management protocols, personnel coordination tools, harvest planning, maintenance scheduling, and financial tracking. Daily task recommendations are prioritised by urgency, guiding operators to address the most critical operational risks first.

Atlantis Aqua’s AI engine analyses operational patterns to optimise fish growth, reduce waste, and prevent cascading issues that could affect multiple ponds. Water-quality monitoring extends across adjacent ponds to ensure surrounding conditions do not contribute to broader farm-level risks.

Neil’s technical background spans multiple disciplines. He began developing software at the age of seven, creating child-safe social networking platforms inspired by Facebook and Quora, complete with user profiles, content sharing, and community interaction features. Now completing his engineering degree at MIT at just 15, he is proficient in nine programming languages, including Python, and works across a range of development environments and technology stacks.

Neil Warty is the son of Aniket Warty, a fintech entrepreneur operating across the UAE and global markets through Zen, and Lina Wang, a director at mobile technology company Vivo. His work focuses on emerging technologies, including machine learning, AI-driven systems, and blockchain-based applications.

As Atlantis Aqua enters the global aquaculture market, the platform reflects a new generation of technology-led solutions aimed at improving efficiency, sustainability, and resilience within one of the world’s most critical food-production sectors.