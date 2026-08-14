Miss & Mrs. UAE International 2026 celebrates women of achievement

An evening of glamour, confidence and celebration unfolded in Dubai with the successful conclusion of Miss & Mrs. UAE International 2026, presented by Being Muskaan Events under the leadership of founder Meena Asrani.

The pageant brought together accomplished and aspiring women on one platform, celebrating not only beauty and elegance but also confidence, personality, individuality, leadership and the ability to inspire others.

Held on 2 August 2026, the event celebrated women who continue to embrace their individuality while pursuing their personal and professional aspirations.

More than a traditional pageant, Miss & Mrs. UAE International 2026 offered a platform for women to express themselves, showcase their personalities and demonstrate their confidence before an audience and jury. One of the defining aspects of the event was its emphasis on celebrating women beyond conventional definitions of beauty.

Pageantry has increasingly evolved into a platform where confidence, communication, stage presence, personality, individuality and leadership are considered equally important elements of a contestant’s journey.

The event reflected this changing perspective, giving participants an opportunity to step forward, express themselves and celebrate their individual stories.

For the contestants, the stage represented more than a competition. It became a space to challenge themselves, build confidence and embrace an experience that could remain part of their personal journeys long after the final crown was presented.

From the contestants taking the stage to the announcement of the winners, the evening captured the glamour and excitement associated with an international pageant.

The event brought together guests, supporters and personalities for a celebration centred on women, achievement and representation.

The crowning moments for Priyancka Naik and Phalguni Kumar were among the highlights of the evening, while the recognition of Sheeja Nair, Alice Veglio, Kimaya Parodhi and Gargi Deka reflected the strength and diversity of the finalists.

Together, the six titleholders represented the competitive spirit, confidence and elegance that defined this year’s pageant.

Under the direction of Meena Asrani and Being Muskaan Events, Miss & Mrs. UAE International continues to position itself as a platform designed to bring women together while creating opportunities for visibility, recognition and personal growth.

The event’s broader message was one of empowerment through self-expression, encouraging women to step into the spotlight, embrace their individuality and confidently pursue their aspirations.

The combination of Miss UAE International and Mrs. UAE International also reflects two distinct journeys of womanhood, bringing them together under a shared celebration of confidence, beauty, accomplishment and ambition.